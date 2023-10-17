Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend and who she is dating has been a popular topic among FBoy Island season 3 viewers. The host has her own love story to share while she sees nice guys – and not-so-nice guys – try to win over a line-up of ladies on The CW series. Get to know Nikki Glaser’s partner Chris Convy.

As FBoy Island returns, everyone is wondering whether Nikki Glaser has her own boyfriend while watching everyone develop their own romances. The host presents three single women who date 24 men. Twelve claim to be nice, and the other 12 are self-proclaimed casanovas, in order to win the $100K prize.

Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Who is Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend?

Nikki Glaser’s boyfriend is Chris Convy. Many wonder if Nikki has a husband, but they are not married. The two recently moved in together following years of a ten-year on-off relationship.

She recently said on the TODAY With Hoda & Jenna show that Taylor Swift brought her and her boyfriend closer. As Taylor is a football fan, Nikki has been asking Chris to explain football-related things to her.

FBoy Island season 3 host Nikki and her partner reconnected on E! show Not Safe With Nikki Glaser. “We’ve been doing this off and on for eight years. Like, what are we doing?” she asked Chris in May 2022.

Get to know Chris Convy

Chris Convy, who has been dating Nikki Glaser for ten years, is a TV producer. He is known for Unplugged in 1989, and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Go Small Live Big, both in 2016.

He was featured on Not Safe With Nikki Glaser in 2022, where he launched to TV fame. The 42-year-old is a total adventure seeker, often taking to the tennis court or even doing water activities.

Nikki Glaser’s partner Chris Convy worked on Ozark season 2 and currently lives in St. Louis, where Nikki moved during the pandemic. While there, he got on one knee and asked her to be his emergency contact

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

FBoy Island host’s love story

Chris and Nikki first met in 2013 and have been on-off for ten years. The two first met when Nikki co-hosted the MTV late-night talk series, Nikki & Sara Live, in 2013, which Chris was a producer for.

They continued to work together while they pursued a romantic relationship. After Nikki & Sara Live came to an end after two seasons, Chris produced Nikki’s 2016 series, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.

The show was canceled after one season, and Nikki and Chris broke up shortly thereafter. But when Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? hit screens, the two made their relationship official a second time.

WATCH FBOY ISLAND ON THE CW FROM MONDAY OCTOBER 16