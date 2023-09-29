Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun, the singletons have only just placed their toes in the sand, but fans are already keen to find out if any of the couples got married from the 2023 show. Jesse Palmer announced that the beach is open as of September 28 and the drama kicked off right from episode 1.

Bachelor Nation stars from all across the seasons are ready for a season of fun as they arrive in Mexico. Season 9 sees romances blossom, exes reunited, a ‘serious medical emergency’, and a wedding ceremony. So, let’s find out more about who is rumored to have got hitched on Bachelor in Paradise.

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

Who got married on Bachelor in Paradise 2023?

Bachelor in Paradise season 9’s teaser trailer sees Jesse Palmer, Blake Moynes, and more cast members attending a wedding ceremony.

Although Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin aren’t season 9 cast members, Reality Steve reports that it is these love birds who are tying the knot.

According to Reality Steve’s blog, their ceremony may not be totally natural: “I’m sure that was just a favor to production to do a “ceremony” down there, since their real wedding is set for this upcoming October or November.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Lionsgate

BiP stars’ wedding

Mari and Kenny were Bachelor in Paradise season 7 stars in 2021.

They left the show engaged and are set to get married in November 2023, according to Us Weekly.

By the looks of things, the Bachelor Nation couple is set to have three ceremonies in total.

As well as their rumored ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, they’re marrying in Puerto Rico in November and again in Chicago in March 2024.

Reality Steve spills more engagements

Long before Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiered, Reality Steve was sussing out who was still together and who potentially got engaged on the show.

He reports that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock are “absolutely together,” and he thinks they got engaged.

Reality Steve adds that Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant “ended the show together,” and that they got engaged.

Another couple from season 9, Aven and Kylee, are “definitely seeing each other post-show” says Reality Steve. He adds: “…as evidenced by their IG stories a couple weeks ago in Charlotte, but they are not engaged.”

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC