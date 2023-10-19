Winter House is back with a third season. All the snowy shenanigans are set to take place in a fresh location this year. As well as being filmed in a chilly new place, Winter House welcomes lots of new faces in season 3. OGs Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are joined by Tom Schwartz, Malia White, Brian Benni and more Bravo faces.

Vanderpump Rules stars, Summer House alums, and Below Deck icons are appearing in this year’s installment of Winter House. One Below Deck ‘Queen’ that’s got viewers hooked more than any other is Aesha Scott. The addition of Aisha to the cast list looks to be a stroke of genius from Bravo.

Winter House welcomes Aesha Scott

When the Winter House season 3 trailer dropped, Bravo fans were hit with drama coming from all angles.

Kyle and Amanda are reading pregnancy test results, Kory Keefer is welcoming his unofficial girlfriend into the group despite getting cozy with his co-stars prior to her arrival, and Brian is getting protective over things his “mom just got him.”

Viewers of the trailer might not be able to make head nor tail of some of the season 3 shenanigans just yet. But one thing’s for sure, the arrival of Aesha has put a smile on everyone’s face.

Winter House is set for record views

Aesha Scott has been Chief Stewardess on both seasons 1 and 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Before that, she was on Below Deck Mediterranean seasons 4 and 5 as Second Stewardess.

Fans instantly fell in love with her and her adorable relationship with hunky Captain Jason Chambers.

As if Aesha didn’t already have enough love pouring her way – in the way of fans’ tweets and Instagram comments – after some troubling scenes on Below Deck, she gained even more respect from viewers.

During season 2, Luke Jones was fired after inappropriate conduct. Laura Bileskaline was also fired, and Margot Sisson took to her account to thank her co-stars who had supported her through the traumatic moment.

Aesha was one of those who stood by Margot and her courage didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Given how adored Aesha is, Bravo casting her for Winter House season 3 is a genius move. Some people have even taken to Twitter to write that they’ve never watched the show before but are going to because of the addition of Aesha.

Winter House: All hail Queen Aesha Scott

It’s safe to say that Chief Stew Aesha is always oozing infectious positive energy.

The 31-year-old describes herself as a “Happy Kiwi” in her Instagram bio and she’s surely going to bring her same great vibes to Winter House.

The Bravo star is constantly all smiles and after landing herself roles on Below Deck, Project Runway episodes, and now Winter House, it’s clear that she has a lot to be happy about.

Whether the Winter House casting team knew it or not, they’re set to hit record highs in views with season 3 just from Aesha’s appearances alone.

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO FROM OCTOBER 24 AT 9/8C

