Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are actually getting along in The Kardashians’ latest episode. Kris Jenner’s eldest two children were born around a year and a half apart. Despite being super-close in age, Kim and Kourtney are known as being the siblings who feud most. Season 4 of the family’s show kicked off with an over-the-phone argument between the two which saw Kourtney calling her sister “a witch.”

The sisters’ amped-up phone call was nothing on some of the fights they’ve had in the past. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been known to have physical fights. Now, Kim is spilling the tea on her mom’s fiery streak as she says that Kris Jenner‘s parenting style involved “getting her teeth.” As Kim Kardashian sheds some light on her upbringing, it could well be the most refreshing thing Kardashians fans have been privy to for some time.

Photo by Hulu

Kim and Kourtney talk parenting

Fans were probably raring to go when The Kardashians season 4 episode 6 dropped as the ‘You’re Spiraling’ scene between Kris and Khloé Kardashian was set to play out.

But, there was so much juiciness outside of that, as well as some bizarre findings including the fact that North West enjoys eating raw onions. Nope, it’s not just The Grinch who’s partial to the vegetables, Ye and Kim’s firstborn is, too.

The episode also saw Kourtney and Kim being nice to each other which was a sight to behold.

The sisters talked about parenting styles and Kim said that she goes to Kourt “for mom advice.”

She added that she thinks the two “have a lot in common when it comes to parenting stuff.”

Which sister is most like Kris Jenner?

Speaking to Kourtney, mom of four Kim described a carpool morning that saw her crying at the wheel.

Kim described the trials and tribulations of being a mom to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West to which her sister came back with some solid advice about spending quality time with each child.

This led to Kourtney explaining that she has a “more gentle” parenting “approach,” while Kim admitted that she “gets frazzled.”

Kim added that she adds in some “tough love” to her parenting style, which probably isn’t a surprise to Kardashian megafans who have an idea of the sisters’ personalities.

It appears that while Kourtney is drinking matcha and “doing the work,” Kim is saying “yes” to jobs across the country and signing business deals 24/7.

Kim spills tea on ‘frazzled’ mom

While most of The Kardashians episodes, and the family’s social media pages, show them looking very much ‘together’ and polished, Kim and Kourtney’s parenting chat was kind of refreshing.

She might be a billionaire with nannies on hand, but Kim admitted that she sometimes snaps and tells her kids they’re “driving her crazy” when they’re not in bed by 10 pm.

The Hulu stars agree that Kim is more like their mother in terms of being a mom.

Kim widens her eyes and admits: “Me… she gets worked up.”

It turns out that the ladies had a stressed-out mom just like the rest of us. She continued: “Like when she gets frazzled, she’s just like ‘get over here Kimberly’.”

Kourtney adds: “Teeth clenched, yeah…”

Kim continues to do an impression of her mom while gritting her teeth and adds that Kris also used to “grab her arm.”

She continued: “I don’t grab the arm but boy do I want to. For sure the same energy.”

In true Kourtney fashion, she chimes in: “And I used to see it in myself until I did the work.”

Who’d have thought the margarita-drinking momager had it in her!

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY