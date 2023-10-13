From Phaedra Parks’ vacation cover-ups to her facial expressions and shady reads, the new Married to Medicine star is nothing short of iconic. Every season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the mom-of-two showed up and showed out when it came to serving entertainment – forgetting when everything went sour between her and Kandi Burruss.

Regardless of the beef that still stands between the Don’t Think I’m Not singer and Southern Belle Phaedra, no one can dispute the fact that the Married to Medicine newbie is reality TV gold. Phaedra heads into season 10 saying she’s an “angel dipped In chocolate” but her vast history of savage reads tell loyal Bravo fans different.

Phaedra Parks finally returns to reality TV with Married to Medicine

This November, Married to Medicine welcomes Phaedra Parks into its cast – at long last she makes an official return to reality TV.

Phaedra has been sorely missed by her fans and many are already predicting what’s to come in season 10. A commenter wrote on her Instagram post: “The reads will be epic.”

Of course, the reads are bound to be epic, it’s Phaedra we’re talking about. So, let’s take a look at some of her shadiest and most hilarious moments from her Real Housewives of Atlanta days.

Phaedra’s ‘loser’ moment

When it came to throwing shade on RHOA, Phaedra really wasn’t afraid to dish it out to anyone.

She appeared on the show from season 3 to 9 and famously wasn’t great friends with Kenya Moore.

The tension between Kenya and Phaedra amplified when rumors about Phaedra’s ex-husband and Kenya swirled around. And the two feuded over home workout videos, too.

They were meant to work together on Phaedra’s ‘Donkey Booty’ workout tape, but Kenya opted out and decided to create her own ‘Stallion Booty’ one instead.

Donkey, what? We hear you ask. Don’t worry, Phaedra gave a run-down of what exactly that means on the show: “Having a nice donkey booty is like having a carrot and dangling it In front of a horse… it’s just a nice firm round behind.”

Although Kenya and Phaedra clashed like there was no tomorrow, the new Married to Medicine star managed to meme her way through all the drama.

Nowadays one of her shadiest moments with Kenya is a well-known GIF.

Kenya was tasked with ‘sexily’ eating a strawberry on RHOA in a group game and Phaedra said: “Somebody might like it but it don’t look like Walter do, loser!”

Kenya looks totally unimpressed as Walter was a man she was seeing at the time.

Married to Medicine star is the queen of insults

The Married to Medicine ladies are in the business of making people better but Phaedra’s about to come through and make them all sick with her shade.

On RHOA, Phaedra was known for telling it how it is. She said: “Just because someone’s model, does not mean they’re gorgeous, it just means they’re skinny and tall.”

She’s the queen of getting away with insults – flashback to her describing Chateau Sherée’s development as “dirt and grass.”

Although Phaedra did manage to offend along the way, including the time she called Peter Thomas “Papa Smurf,” for having five children.

While reading everyone and anyone, Phaedra looked great doing it and always turned heads with her vacation outfits.

Fans can only hope that the mortician is going on a group trip on Married to Medicine so that she can bring out more cover-ups and cut-out dresses.

Some of her most iconic looks included her black cover-up and thong combo in Anguilla and a memorable cut-out dress in Miami.

If Phaedra brings half the entertainment she provided on RHOA to Married to Medicine, ratings are set to go through the roof in season 10.

