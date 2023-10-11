POV: It’s March 3, you scroll down your Twitter timeline, the Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval breaks, and everyone hates Tom Sandoval. That’s how quickly things change… Vanderpump Rules will never be the same, because when Sandoval’s relationship with Ariana Madix fell apart, so did our hearts.

If you missed the drama on Vanderpump Rules this year, 1) Where have you been? and 2) You might be wondering why Tom Sandoval is so hated. Well, he was unfaithful to Ariana Madix, after he had a seven-month affair with one of her best friends, Raquel Leviss. Even Adele spoke about it at a concert. So it was a pretty big deal.

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanderpump Rules – When Scandoval broke

Scandoval broke out in March this year. During that time, earlier episodes of Vanderpump Rules were airing on Bravo. We all had to endure Raquel reassuring Madix about her non-existent intimacy with Sandoval at the time.

What’s worse is that the affair began right after Madix’s dog, Charlotte, had died. Sandoval had decided to go out and dance the night away with Leviss instead of being there for his nine-year-long partner.

While both Raquel and Sandoval said they loved each other during part 3 of the Pump Rules season 10 reunion, which was filmed in March and aired in June, their romance has since cooled.

Scandoval timeline caused chaos

The timeline of Scandoavl is wild.

The VPR cast unfollowed Sandoval and Leviss on Instagram shortly after Scandoval broke. That night, former cast member Kristen Doute is seen at Sandoval and Madix’s house.

A day later, Sandoval issued an apology to Schwartz, for being caught up in his mess, and his partners in Schwartz & Sandy’s. Although Scandoval broke months later, he and Raquel became intimate in August 2022.

After a See You Next Tuesday event at SUR, Sandoval and Leviss found themselves “locked out” of his house – where he lives with Madix – leading to their first-ever hookup. This continued for seven months.

Sandoval apologized “most of all” to Ariana a few days later, on March 8. He then came face-to-face with his ex – who he still shares a house with – at the show’s reunion. It’s unlikely they’ll ever be friends again.

Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pump Rules will never be the same

The entire Vanderpump Rules friendship was broken with this one scandal involving two people’s actions after the Scandoval timeline. Although Sandoval and Leviss took part in the affair, everyone was affected.

Ariana was heartbroken, and she was backed up by Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. On the other hand, it came out that Sandoval’s best mate and business partner, Tom Schwartz, already knew.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, as the cast appears to have somewhat forgiven Sandoval during filming. However, the hatred caused by the infidelity will always live on, with bonds broken.