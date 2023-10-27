Producers ask if Pedro cheated on Chantel in The Family Chantel trailer. So did Pedro and Chantel get divorced or are they together, and did Pedro cheat on Chantel? Chantel and Pedro ‘practiced how to make a baby’ but never had kids, much to the relief of viewers.

As The Family Chantel: Final Chapter approaches, fans are already letting Pedro Jimeno ‘boil their blood’ after seeing him go through a divorce with Chantel. He shrugs after being asked if he cheated on Chantel Everett on the TLC show. The former couple are having major drama in the upcoming season.

Credit: The Family Chantel/TLC

Pedro asked if he cheated on Chantel

Producers ask Pedro if he did cheat on Chantel, to which he looks to the left and shrugs. The Family Chantel trailer sees him taking his sister’s friend, Coraima, out on a date and telling her she “looks good”.

Revealing he “wants to be free” in a confessional, a scene later shows Pedro and Chantel meeting for the first time in nine months to discuss their divorce. He tells her he was “in love with her”.

When they meet with the solicitor, Pedro says “Thank God” he is divorcing Chantel. She tells the cameras: “I will never forget how it feels to be betrayed by someone you love so much.”

Inside Pedro and Chantel’s split

Chantel and Pedro both filed divorce papers. She claims that Pedro betrayed her despite her choosing to trust him during their relationship. Their families never got along, either.

In 2020, Chantel told Us Weekly they weren’t ready to start a family just yet. “We practice how to make babies, but we know we’re not [doing] it yet,” she said. Chantel and Pedro were together for five years.

The divorce was filed in July 2022. Court documents reveal they separated in late April before Pedro petitioned for a divorce the following month, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Fans urge Chantel to ‘move on’

Chantel and Pedro never had a baby during their five-year marriage, which fans are relieved about. Many are fuming over how he treated Chantel, while there are a few who are on Pedro’s side.

One fan said: “This just made my blood boil. The sight of Pedro, his nasty mother and sister!! I hope Scott knocked him down. Chantel deserves happiness.” An opposing viewer said that Pedro “did love Chantal”.

Another wrote: “I feel so bad for Chantel and everything Pedro put her through. It’s clear she still loves him.” A fellow viewer penned, “I will admit, I was not a Chantal fan, but I was rooting for her. Go, Chantal!”

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC FROM NOVEMBER 6