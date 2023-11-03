Will Arnett is back for another round of Lego Masters this year. Each season sees fanatics of the construction toy do all they can to create mind-blowing masterpieces. Judges have to work out whether the item replicas in season 4 are the real deal or made of Lego. As episode 6 begins, the show’s host points out that contestants Poppy and Ben are missing from the series.

Poppy and Ben were one of the 12 original twosomes to appear on this year’s competition. The grandson and grandfather duo weren’t the only family members taking part. Mothers and sons, siblings, and married couples are all getting crafty with Lego this season.

Credit: FOX/Lego Masters

What happened to Poppy and Ben on Lego Masters?

The Lego Masters season 4 episode 6 theme sees Will Arnett transform into a detective.

The settings were quite apt this week as many fans were curious to know more about what happened to Poppy and Ben – two contestants who were absent from week 6.

However, viewers weren’t left scratching their heads for long as the show’s host explained within the first five minutes of the episode.

Will said: “Looking around, I’m sure you’ve already noticed that we’re missing two very special people. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, Poppy and Ben are unable to continue in the competition. They will be missed.”

Poppy and Ben on Lego Masters

During Poppy (AKA David) and his grandson, Ben’s, time on Lego Masters season 4, they had some success with their Lego brick creations.

Week 3, Volcanic Brickruptions, saw the grandfather and grandson duo crowned the winners.

However, after five weeks on the Fox series, the two had to withdraw for health reasons.

Lego Masters stars thank ‘concerned’ fans

Taking to Instagram (@bisibricks and @aimlessben) on November 2, Ben shared a message for his fans via his Stories.

He thanked fans for their “concerns” and added that Poppy “got sick” during episode 5 filming.

Ben wrote: “There wasn’t enough time in the shooting schedule for quarantine.”

He continued that Poppy thankfully “recovered quickly” and is now “doing just fine.”

Ben also said that it wasn’t the way they wanted to leave the Fox show but added that they “had a ton of fun building with the rest of the cast.”

