Rachel Recchia is reunited with one of her exes on Bachelor in Paradise season 9. The Bachelor star isn’t the only cast member who bumps into a familiar face on the beach as Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston are also both looking for love in Mexico.

After finding fame on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Rachel was cast alongside Gabby Windey to be a joint Bachelorette in season 19. Now, the blonde bombshell is back and this time she’s ready to find a man in Paradise.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Rachel’s ex on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelorette star Rachel is the first to arrive on Bachelor In Paradise.

Jesse Palmer describes her arrival as a “historic moment,” as she hopes it’s “third time a charm” on the show.

After things didn’t work out on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for Rachel, she’s ready to find love in Paradise.

Rachel’s ex, Aven Jones, touches down on the beach after many of the other cast members have already arrived in episode 2.

Aven wasn’t Rachel’s final pick on The Bachelorette. She actually left the show with Tino Franco, but Aven was her runner-up.

Bachelor In Paradise stars reunite

Following Rachel’s arrival at the beach, she was joined by many more Bachelor franchise stars including Aaron Bryant, Brayden Bowers, Greer Blitzer, and co.

It’s not until episode 2 (October 5) that Aven Jones joins his co-stars in Paradise.

One ABC cast member who was super keen to meet him in the flesh is Kylee Russell.

Upon arriving on the show, she said that although she and Aven had only ever communicated on social media, she was sure he was her “dream man,” and potential future fiancé.

Rachel’s ex is in a love square

The Bachelor In Paradise trailer shows Rachel saying: “This is crazy, getting a second chance, I think things happen for a reason.”

Thankfully, it appears that Rachel has some kind of romance during the season.

However, her ex walks into a dynamic he may not have been expecting as he dates Olivia Lewis and Kylee Russell.

Aven’s choices cause a stir as Will Urena had kissed Olivia on day one and went on a date with Kylee.

