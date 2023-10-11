If anyone thought that the Real Housewives of Sydney were set to be a one-season wonder then they would be very wrong as the ladies are back in 2023 with some newbies including Terry Biviano. Terry joins Katie Adams, Caroline Evans, Victoria Montano, and Sally Obermeder on screen as well as Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil.

After the first season was canceled after airing in 2017, Real Housewives fans may have thought they wouldn’t see any more explosive scenes from Krissy and co. However, the drama, champagne, and luxurious lifestyles are back in full swing on Binge in season 2.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

Meet Terry Biviano

Terry Biviano is a socialite and wife of a former professional rugby player who captained the Sydney Roosters.

She was born on December 20, 1974, making her 48 years old and a Sagittarius on the zodiac.

Terry and her husband, Anthony Minichiello, 43, tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Azura, in 2013.

She’s on Instagram with around 46k followers at @terrybiviano.

Real Housewives of Sydney star hopes to make millions

Back in 2016, The Daily Mail reported that Terry and her husband, Anthony Minichiello, bought a run-down property for $3.1 million and planned on spending $560,000 on it in renovations.

The property, located on the harbourside in Sydney, was purchased in 2014.

With Covid to contend with, the works on the house were put on hold. However, renovations have resumed and, per a new report from The Daily Mail, could roll on into 2024.

Once completed, the couple could make “between $10 to 12 million” on the property.

Terry and her husband’s net worth

Speaking to Australia’s Who magazine, Terry expressed that she was hesitant to join the Real Housewives of Sydney.

Despite any reservations, she opted to join the show and her million-dollar net worth is likely to continue rising.

As well as investing in property, she and her husband have a net worth of $3 million according to a report from Idol Net Worth.

Reality TV star Terry also runs her own business as a shoe designer. Pairs of her heels retail for around $50 a pair online.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SYDNEY TUESDAYS ON BINGE