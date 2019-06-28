Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Everyone’s favourite family recently returned for their sixteenth season – the Kardashians are back!

A whole new level of sass and shade is well and truly here after season 16 launched in the UK on E! Entertainment on April 7th.

Now, continuing every Sunday night, here’s how to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16 episode 12 online!

Subscribe to Watch KUWTK On Hayu

If you’re a die-hard reality TV fan then Hayu is for you.

It’s the first all-reality streaming service, with over 200 reality TV shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Shahs of Sunset and more.

Hayu is currently offering a one-month free trial! And, after that, it costs £4.99 a month.

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians via Now TV

First off, great news if you have Now TV.

They’re offering a Hayu Pass for just £3.99 per month.

This means you get access to 200 reality shows including Botched, the Real Housewives and Million Dollar Listing just to name a few!

Oh, and not forgetting Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16 episode 12.

Watch KUWTK with Amazon

Any Amazon Instant Video customers should be well chuffed because you can watch KUWTK, too!

Make a one-off purchase per episode or per season.

Or, start a free seven-day trial with Hayu and get instant access to KUWTK season 16!

Pay-As-You-Go for KUWTK

You can watch season 16 of Keeping up with the Kardashians on Youtube, Google Play, or iTunes.

Prices range from £1.99-£2.99 per episode.

Who’s in Season 16? Kris Jenner

Of course, the OG Kris Jenner will be on this season.

After she split from Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner she only went and bagged herself a boyfriend in the form of Corey Gamble.

The pair have been together for around five years now!

Kim Kardashian-West

Kim, husband Kanye West and their three children, North, Saint and Chicago will all be in season 16.

Kanye and Kim are adding a sixth member to their family in 2019, opting for surrogacy for a second time!

It was revealed in episode 1 that they are expecting a new baby boy.

Khloe Kardashian

Expect to see Khloe again this season back in full force after her tumultuous time in season 15.

Khloe always keeps it 100 and her new family of three will join her. Khloe’s baby, True, will be on the show.

It looks like her partner, Tristan Thompson, is still in the picture at the beginning of season 16 however things turn sour towards the end of the series after another cheating scandal.

Kourtney Kardashian

Eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney is back for this season.

She and her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, will continue to feature on the show.

Kourt’s fresh out of a break-up in episode 1 of season 16.

Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, will also feature in season 16.

After many years of their off-and-on relationship, they have now both parted ways.

It looks like co-parenting will be the topic of Scott and Kourtney’s conversations nowadays.

However, in season 16 when asked how many people she’s been in love with Kourtney replies “one” – so, does that mean there’s hope for her and Scott after all?

Kendall Jenner

Although she spends most of her time travelling around the world modelling, Kendall will feature in season 16 of KUWTK.

She’s one of the fourteen girls partying in the family’s Palm Springs holiday home in season 16 episode 1 so perhaps we’ll see more of Kendall this season.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie is also returning for season 16.

She and musician boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, in early 2018 so she had a break from the show and popped in here and there.

She’ll probably be doing the same for season 16 however she is caught in the middle of the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal so we may see more of Kylie later in the series.