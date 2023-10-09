Renee Poche and Carter’s relationship was cut from Love is Blind. Marriage licenses now reveal Renee Poche got married to a new husband, but it wasn’t Carter. So, what happened?

Love is Blind season 5 began to show Renee and Carter’s blossoming romance. However, a few episodes in, and the Netflix show literally just stopped airing their connection. Renee Poche has since spoken out.

Spoilers – Renee cut from Love is Blind

Renee was cut from Love is Blind season 5 to her shock as she said things went “really well” for the couple in Mexico. Things turned rocky when they returned home to Houston. Ultimately, she said no at the altar.

The couple not only got engaged in the pods but applied for a marriage license in 2022, along with the couples fans did see on the show. But the two never actually legally wed, as per public records.

Renee and Carter also seem to appear in later episodes but have been artfully cut around. In one shot, it was confirmed Renee Poche planned to get married as she had an engagement ring on her finger.

Why were Renee and Carter cut?

Timing was an issue, Renee revealed in a Popsugar interview. She said that show producers had called her in August to tell her that hers and Carter’s story wasn’t going to be a big focus.

She was “just as shocked as everybody else” and added that they had told her, ‘We don’t want you to have to relive that. That’s just not going to be a big focus.’ They also said the timing was an issue.

Renee Poche has since married a new man, and doesn’t want people to know his name. They matched on a dating app years ago, and then met and went on a couple of dates a few months after filming.

Get to know Renee’s husband

Renee is now married to a new husband. She told Popsugar, “We finished filming in June, and we didn’t go out until September or October. I think I was in that spot where I was so ready for a real relationship.”

She added that she was “so excited for everything, and he [her husband] saw the chance, so we did it!” Renee continued: “I want to keep our engagement private, but we got married in March.”

Talking about her husband, Renee Poche said: “He doesn’t want to be part of any media. He thinks the whole thing’s wild — he doesn’t even want people to know his name, but I’d known him for a while.”

