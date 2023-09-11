The Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion part 2 revealed more details about Drew Sidora’s links with Ty Young, including alleged ‘incriminating’ DMs between the pair.

The ladies of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta didn’t hold back at the season 15 reunion as all the piping hot tea surrounding Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce was spilled. Rumors circulated in July that Drew was cheating on her husband with WNBA star Ty Young after Sheree Whitfield fueled speculation in the mid-season trailer.

Two months later, Sheree brought physical receipts – yes, Drew and Ty Young‘s alleged DMs printed and collected in an envelope – to the Bravo reunion, which Andy Cohen dubbed as “incriminating”.

Despite the apparent evidence, fans are still on Team Drew after she accused him of being a “serial cheater” in their divorce documents. Pittman has denied her claims, as per Radar Online.

Drew Sidora and Ty Young’s ‘incriminating’ DMs presented on RHOA reunion

Drew and Ralph married in August 2014 and fans have witnessed their marital problems play out since season 13. The business consultant ran off to Tampa, Florida without notifying Sidora and although it was never revealed what he got up to, Drew’s fans are convinced he was unfaithful. There is no evidence to prove this speculation.

As for Drew’s cheating rumors, it was the talk of the reunion as Courtney Rhodes labeled her co-star as a “compulsive liar” when Sidora denied she was dating Young.

When asked about her opinion on the situation, Sheree Whitfield said: “Oh my gosh, I so don’t want to be in the middle of this,” before proceeding to whip out receipts.

“I was given some information, it was dropped off at my house a couple of days ago,” she continued. “And it just paints a different picture of their relationship – her [Drew] and Ty.”

Intel delivered by an unidentified person? This is a movie plot.

“If they are real, which we don’t know they are, they’re very incriminating,” Andy concluded.

Drew defended: “They’re very friendly, we’re friends.”

Fans show support for Drew amid messy reunion

The episode saw Drew temporarily leave the set as she broke down in tears when criticizing her soon-to-be ex for “coaching” his cousin Courtney to “go against her”. Ralph proceeded to accuse her of “acting”, which fueled anger among RHOA viewers.

That being said, when Drew sang her new song Throw Us Away while looking at Ralph, some were convinced their reunion bust-up was a scene to attract viewers.