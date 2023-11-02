Guerdy Abraira’s breast cancer journey is documented during The Real Housewives of Miami season 6. The mom of two, who joined the Bravo show in season 4, beat cancer this year. Now, she’s bringing awareness to the disease that changed her life.

Miami-based event planner Guerdy appears alongside returning cast members Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, and Julia Lemigova. Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth, and Marysol Patton return as “friends” of the cast while Ana Quincoces appears as a “guest” this season.

Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Guerdy Abraira’s breast cancer diagnosis

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 sees Guerdy, 45, break down in tears as she tells her co-stars that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an interview with Jason Carter, Guerdy said she chose to share her cancer journey on the Bravo series as she felt she “had a responsibility” to show it.

The mom and wife explained that she appeared on the show as her “legacy” wasn’t going to be her “opting out” of filming.

RHOM star went for routine check-up

In March of this year, Guerdy went for a routine mammogram and later received her breast cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to Jason of the moment she found out about her results, the RHOM star said that she was in “shock and denial.”

She continued that she wasn’t “in pain” and “nothing felt off,” adding that she thought it could be a “mistake.”

Her husband, Russell Abraira, was “in disbelief,” too. However, she opted for a stance of “empowerment, not pity,” from the moment she found out about her diagnosis.

Guerdy 2.0 is unleashed

Thankfully, the Real Housewives of Miami star says that she’s “doing great” now.

She told Jason that she “beat breast cancer and went through chemo.”

During her interview, she was in the process of radiation and had almost completed the four-week treatment.

Guerdy added that she “reclaimed herself,” by “being selfish.”

She said that she told herself: “I need to now fight for me and put me first,” adding that she “said no” to things that “no longer served her.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or email. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website.

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK, or Macmillan Cancer Support.