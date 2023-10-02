RHONY: Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa, is the successful founder of his own smartphone offers company. The two have shared their relationship problems on the Bravo series. But who is Pavit?

After a few false starts, Pavit Singh Randhawa proposed to Jessel Taank in Puerto Rico back in 2014. Fast-forward to 2023 and the two are facing a few marital issues. The Real Housewives of New York City couple recently slept together again after a long hiatus. Let’s get to know Jessel Taank’s husband.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Who is Jessel from RHONY’s husband?

RHONY star Jessel Taank’s husband is Pavit Randhawa. He works in technology and has been married to Jessel since 2016. He was previously the assistant vice president of JP Morgan Chase in 2010.

From Los Angeles, California, Jessel admitted to her nonexistent sex life with Pavit during her debut season. She first met Pavit through mutual friends when she moved to New York City.

At the time, Pavit was attending the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business at the time. After managing to visit each other every other week, Pavit moved to New York and they became roommates.

Pavit Randhawa’s smartphone company

Pavit Randhawa is the founder of Phone Daddy, which handles offers on smartphones. The technology company cashes in $10 million a year, Owler reports. He is an experienced management consultant.

And that’s not all, as Pavit is also an investment banker, project leader, and adviser to senior executives. Pavit started his tech firm in 2022 and has already grown it to millions in just one year!

Based in Dallas, Texas, the firm has a 4.8-star ShopperApproved rating and aims to “create a way for people to have a sustainable avenue to buy tech that is better for the environment.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Aavrani

Jessel and Pavit: Relationship timeline

Pavit and Jessel strictly moved in together as friends. Their relationship turned romantic after the reality star asked him for dinner and they got married in October 2014.

The married couple’s Mexico wedding was a four-day affair as they held two ceremonies to respect their respective Hindu and Sikh religions. Jessel later gave birth to twin sons, Kai and Rio, in May 2021.

Pavit makes frequent appearances on RHONY and even joined Jessel during an August 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 9/8C