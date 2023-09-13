The Utah ladies are back on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in 2023. The show’s fourth season kicked off on Tuesday, September 5, and sees a big switch up in its cast. Many of the show’s original cast members are set to return. So, let’s hear the RHOSLC season 4 taglines.

When it comes to Real Housewives, fans are always eager to find out who is set to appear in each season and what the ladies’ taglines will be. Often, the cast members draw upon something iconic about themselves, or they use something that’s been mentioned a lot during the show. Model Cynthia Bailey from RHOA said in season 8: “Seasons may change, but Cynthia Bailey never goes out of style,” and the same year, singer Kandi Burruss said: “I’m a hitmaker, and this year I will reveal the best one.” Nene Leakes opted for a tagline inspired by one of her famous reunion comments in season 7: “Why be so nasty and so rude – when I can be so fierce and so successful.”

RHOSLC season 4 taglines

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s season 4 taglines are officially out.

Lisa Barlow – “I’m on a mission to serve Lisa and I love that for myself.”

Heather Gay – “I own a beauty empire, so I don’t need any of your lip service.”

Monica Garcia – “I keep my friends close, but my secrets closer.”

Meredith Marks – “In a town full of dirty lies everyone can use a bath.”

Angie Katsanevas – “I may be Greek, but don’t expect an olive branch from me.”

Whitney Rose – “Having faith in myself is the only religion I need.”

Bravo‘s RHOSLC kicked off season 4 on Tuesday, September 5.

Judging by the show’s trailer, the 2023 season is set to be explosive.

The ladies are accusing one another of being “lairs,” “out of control,” and all kinds of rumors are flying around town. Some of the ladies’ husbands are in tears and others are weighing in on the drama themselves.

Who are the cast members in season 4?

Four of RHOSLC‘s original cast members are returning for season 4.

Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose are back and tensions among the group seem to be rising more than ever.

Angie Katsanevas joined the show as a ‘guest’ and a ‘friend’ in seasons 2 and 3, now she’s a full-time RHOSLC cast member.

Newcomer to the group, Monica Garcia joins the ladies as the sixth and final cast member in season 4.

And, Mary Cosby will also feature in season 4 as a ‘friend’ of the cast.

