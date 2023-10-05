Bravo stars are gathering together from all kinds of shows on this year’s Winter House. The reality series returns with Winter House season 3 and many familiar faces including Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. However, there are lots of newbies in the 2023 installment such as Rhylee Gerber. As she joins in with the snowy shenanigans in Colorado, fans want to know more about her including whether Rhylee from Below Deck was fired.

Rhylee has years of experience in fishing, hunting, and traveling. She was hired on Below Deck as a deckhand and quickly worked her way up to become a co-captain. Hailing from Alaska, the Bravo star is really living the “life of Rhylee” and takes on a new adventure in Steamboat Springs.

Was Rhylee from Below Deck fired?

No, despite clashing with a lot of her crew mates on Below Deck over the seasons, Rhylee didn’t get fired.

She and Ashton Pienaar butted heads and with Ashton in charge, he felt that he wanted to make a decision to fire Rhylee from the boat and continue the season “a man down.”

However, Rhylee wasn’t fired.

Speaking on the Below Deck After Show, Captain Lee Rosbach said of Ashton: “He was strictly focusing on her weaknesses and he wasn’t utilizing her strengths.”

The Valor Captain added: “Had he utilized her strengths it would’ve made him look so much better… It was uncalled for.”

Captain Lee didn’t rehire Rhylee

Although Below Deck’s Captain Lee didn’t fire Rhylee because of Ashton’s wishes, she didn’t return for the following season.

When asked whether he’d rehire Rhylee for season 8, the Captain said that he wouldn’t “unless some things change,” at the show’s reunion, reports The Sun.

Rhylee was a deckhand for seasons 6 and 7 charters. But, didn’t return from 2020 onwards.

Bravo star joins Winter House

Along with Alex Propson from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under, and Captain Sandy Yawn, Malia White, and Katie Flood from Below Deck Mediterranean, Rhylee joins Winter House in 2023.

She’s a newbie to the show which sees all the Bravo stars living together in one house and making the most of a winter in Colorado.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bravo show without an avalanche of drama but it seems that Rhylee is versed in dealing with chaos given her Below Deck fall-outs.

In Rhylee’s Instagram comments, her co-star Jordan Emanuel, from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, writes: “Love you Roomie!” to which she replied: “Love you” so it appears that she’s made friends in Winter House season 3.

Winter House also appears to be a great fit for Rhylee as she also commented that she feels “at home” in the snowy surroundings as she hails from Alaska.

