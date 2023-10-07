Fall brings a brand new season of Gold Rush to Discovery fans and many are over the moon to see former cast member, Rick Ness, back on the show. The 2023 season kicked off on September 29 and as he comes back to the Yukon, viewers ask what happened to Rick Ness on Gold Rush.

Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets are also appearing in season 14 alongside Rick. After meeting Parker while touring with his band, .357 Stringband, Rick first joined Gold Rush in season 3. He landed his own mining operation in season 9. But had to step away from the screen in recent years.

What happened to Rick Ness on Gold Rush?

Gold Rush star Rick always has fans asking questions, whether about his love life or what happened to him in his absence from the show.

The Discovery Channel star addresses some events that led to him “hitting rock bottom” in season 14.

He explains in a scene from the show that his mother passed away and that “a lot of things fell apart.”

Rick says on the show: “…being totally open and honest I just didn’t have the energy to do anything,” adding that he turned to cocaine “to feel good for a bit.”

He said: “Surprise, surprise, that didn’t work.”

Rick has also taken to Facebook at times to write about his battles with mental health. He wrote in 2022: “I… am now working on how to understand and cope with my mental health and I encourage anyone who is struggling to do the same. Please know, you are not alone…”

This year has been a tough one for me. I want to start off by admitting that, as someone who had never dealt with mental… Posted by Rick Ness on Friday, October 7, 2022

Rick ‘hit rock bottom’

Speaking on Gold Rush, Rick explains that during his time away from the show he “lost money.”

The miner said that one day he asked himself: “What are you doing, man?”

He goes on to explain that he realized that drugs “wasn’t the answer.”

Rick “shaped up,” and said he “wasn’t proud of what he’s done.”

The Gold Rush star added that he “isn’t going down that path again,” and that it’s “in his past.”

‪RIP Mom. 55 years young. She left us peacefully in her house and with my face resting against hers she took her last breath. It hurts. It's not long enough. Cancer is the devil.‬ Posted by Rick Ness on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Gold Rush star lost his mother

Rick Ness dealt with the loss of his mother in 2018. Judy Marie Bedard passed away after a cancer battle at the age of 55.

The 42-year-old gets emotional recalling the day that he “held her as she died in the house.”

Rick added that he couldn’t go back to her house “for five years,” and “ignored it.”

The Discovery show cast member added that he eventually sold his late mother’s home.

Through tears, Rick explained that he went to the house and “got all the pictures.”

After selling her house he said he had a “turning point,” adding: “That was the money I needed to get going again.”

He adds that he’s back to make his mom proud in Gold Rush season 14.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area).

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Breast cancer resources and support organisations), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).