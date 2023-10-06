Familiar faces are all rocking up to the beach in 2023 for another shot at love on Bachelor In Paradise. Stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have already experienced the ABC show in its regular format. Now, they’re hoping to meet ‘the one’ in a dreamy Mexican location. As the Bachelor In Paradise cast members get acquainted, fans want to know more about Sam’s age.

Samantha Jeffries made no mistake when it came to a show-stopping entrance during The Bachelor back in 2021. The Ohio native rolled up to meet Clayton Echard in a bathtub filled with bubbles, wearing a black bikini, and holding a glass of champagne. Despite her epic debut, Sam opted out of the series early on.

Bachelor In Paradise: Sam J’s age

Sam’s age compared to the rest of her cast mates places her pretty much in the middle of everyone.

Bachelor In Paradise season 9’s youngest cast members are Jess Gerod and Olivia Lewis. Both ladies are 24 years old.

The oldest of the group are Aaron Schwartzman and Samantha Picco who are 34 years old.

At the time of filming, Sam J was 27 years old.

Bachelor In Paradise star’s birthday

Samantha’s Bachelor Nation fandom page states that she celebrates her birthday on June 20.

She was born in 1995 and turned 28 years old this year.

Taking to Instagram after her birthday, Sam wrote that she had hopes of her next year being “the best yet.”

Given her date of birth, Sam is a Cancer sign on the zodiac.

Sam J’s medical emergency

While Sam looked for love on Bachelor In Paradise, she was hit with a medical emergency.

During her time in Mexico, an ambulance had to be called out as she hadn’t been able to go to the toilet in nine days.

A medic tells Sam during the show that if she hasn’t “gone” by sunrise, then he would have to “deliver a poo baby.”

Thankfully, the 28-year-old’s Instagram posts show her in seemingly full health following the show, but she experienced a “serious” scare on the ABC show.

