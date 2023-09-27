Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins is back in September 2023. The all-new season not only brings a load of famous new recruits to the show but there’s a new DS on board, too. So, let’s find out more about Foxy, Billy, and Rudy’s new co-star, Chris Oliver.

While Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham have been Directing Staff on the show since its early days, Rudy Reyes joined the show in 2022. With almost two decades of experience under his belt, Chris now joins series 5 and is ready to put the recruits through their paces in the “brutal” SAS experience.

Pete Dadds/Channel 4

SAS Who Dares Wins: Meet Chris Oliver

New SAS Who Dares Wins DS Chris Oliver is 40 years old.

He hails from Sunderland, where most of his family still lives, but now resides in Poole, Dorset on the South Coast of England.

Speaking to Channel 4, Chris explained that he grew up a “keen runner” and was on Athletics and Cross Country teams competing in his teens.

Chris left school at 16 for the military

After finishing school, Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins star Chris decided to join the Royal Marines.

He had dreams of becoming a Mountain Leader and took part in a course that saw him “train to lead in some of the harshest environments on the planet.”

Chris spent nine years in the Marines before qualifying to join the Special Boat Service where he worked with Foxy. During his career, he was “deployed in active combat in Sierra Leone, Northern Ireland, Oman, Iraq, Afghanistan, before leaving the military in 2015.”

SAS Who Dares Wins newbie is ‘no soft touch’

Despite being a newcomer to the Channel 4 show, Chris warned that he’s “no soft touch,” and that the “recruits should be under no illusions.”

Series 5 sees the recruits and DS operating in a north Vietnamese jungle.

Speaking of the harsh training environment, Chris said: “Being in the jungle will be uncomfortable and physically demanding but this is where I thrive.”

With over 21k followers, Chris can be found on Instagram at @chris_sas_ds.

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS WHO DARES WINS SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4