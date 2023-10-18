Savannah Chrisley’s parents went to jail in January 2023. The Unlocked by Savannah Chrisley podcast host is now sharing shocking inmate statistics while Todd and Julie Chrisley remain in prison. How are the Chrisleys doing in prison? Savannah often shares updates on her parents.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been very vocal about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their time in prison. Todd is serving 12 years while his wife serves seven. As a result, Savannah Chrisley has made it her goal to raise as much awareness as she can about US prison inmates.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Savannah speaks out while her parents are in jail

Savannah has shared statistics about prison inmates on her Instagram Story, highlighting why we should care about inmates.

As fans constantly ask her how the Chrisleys are doing in prison, the Chrisley reshared that there are 2.4 million incarcerated people in the US while over 90 percent are released from prison.

Savannah Chrisley also shared a post that revealed 75 percent of inmates will go back to prison within the first three years of their release. Her father Todd Chrisley will be released on January 22, 2033.

How are the Chrisleys doing?

On September 8, it was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Todd Chrisley would be released on January 22, 2033, two years less than his original sentence of 12 years.

Meanwhile, his wife Julie is scheduled to be released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky on October 19, 2028, a year and three months earlier than her initial prison sentence.

Savannah explained on her Unlocked podcast that parents Todd and Julie are teaching classes in prison. Todd teaches about trauma and finances, while Julie leads a real estate class.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Savannah shares prison inmate truths

Savannah often raises awareness about prison inmates. She said: “My mission is going to be to bring awareness to how broken our prison system is.”

She told her fans that “we have a system that does not encourage rehabilitation”. She also spoke about how “there are so many people that don’t get to see their loved ones” in jail.

She has been the messenger between her two parents, with Todd often telling Savannah to tell Julie he loves her. The two don’t get to talk to one another as they serve prison time.