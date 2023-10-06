Scott Disick’s health scare was filmed on The Kardashians season 4. Fans were already worried that Scott Disick “looks sick” before the scenes cut to him at the hospital getting an MRI scan.

Although season 4 episodes 1 and 2 didn’t feature the show favorite on The Kardashians, Scott Disick is back for the third episode. During the preview clip, fans feared that he looked sick. Then, clips showed that he got an MRI. We can reveal everything we know about Scott Disick‘s health scare.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott Disick’s health scare

Scott Disick “looks sick” while facing a health scare during The Kardashians season 4 episode 3. He gets an MRI scan and reveals he “hasn’t been able to run around” and has “gained weight” after a car accident.

With Khloe Kardashian by his side to support him, a sports rehabilitation therapist tells him: “There’s good news and bad news with the MRI.” Both Khloe and Scott look worried about the forthcoming news.

It’s not the first time the father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s children has had a health scare. In 2020, he was diagnosed with low testosterone. And in December 2022, Scott stepped up his treatment and therapy.

Fans fear Scott is sick

Scott’s first appearance on The Kardashians season 4 is finally here, but fans noticed that he looks “tired.” One fan noted that he looks “so different” but viewers have worried about him for months.

A Reddit user asked during season 3: “Does anyone know the reason Scott looks unwell in this most recent season of KUWTK?? Is it age catching up to him?”

Another penned on rumors Scott Disick looks sick: “He’s 40. I don’t think he looks bad. If anything it’s his eye area, they look tired and a bit sad. I don’t know what he’s going through and don’t want to assume.”

“Maybe he’s the only one not filtered and airbrushed to hell and back, so it makes him look worse than he actually does?” questioned a viewer of The Kardashians.

Inside Scott’s car accident

In August 2022, Scott was involved in a car accident. The 40-year-old later shared terrifying photos of his Lamborghini flipped on its side, though he emerged unscathed.

He was on his way to pick his son Mason Disick up. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips,” he revealed on the Hulu series.

“So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar,” Scott added. “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY