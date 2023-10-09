Shark Tank’s latest viral product is Toast-It arepas, a frozen version of the Venezuelan staple – here’s where to buy it and the price.

Shark Tank season 15 premiered on September 29, 2023 and so far, the creative companies have pitched low-calorie chocolate, wine that perfectly pairs pizza, and male modesty leggings that can conceal the groin department.

But one innovative product from episode 2 has already taken the internet storm – but Shark Tank isn’t their first big break.

Credit ABC YouTube channel

What is Toast-It?

Toast-It is a frozen food company founded by Venezuelan sisters Mafe and Coco Cabezas, who set out to bring healthy and convenient Latin American food to the US. Feeling homesick after moving to the States, the Cabezas realized that the market lacked Venezuelan staples, and thus their arepas – cornmeal cakes that can be stuffed with various fillings – were born.

Other Toast-It products include pandebonos and buñuelos.

The sibling duo started out by making the arepas at home and delivering them to Miami stores while working their primary jobs.

Although Shark Tank is their biggest publicity move yet, Toast-It secured a deal with Walmart at their annual Open Call event in 2022.

Mafe and Coco requested a $100,000 investment in exchange for 5 per cent equity on the ABC show, but ultimately walked away with $150,000 for 20 per cent from guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Where to buy Toast-It as seen on Shark Tank

You can buy Toast-It arepas on their official website; they are only available in a six-pack for $49.99. Each pack contains five arepas, so the price is for a total of 30 arepas.

They can also be purchased from select Publix, Walmart, and Central Market stores in the same quantity and price.

To check if your local grocery store stocks Toast-It, visit the “Find a store” section of their website and type in your address for the nearest locations.

Toast-It Arepas come in three flavors:

READ: Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban warns fans away from Keto gummy brand as a ‘scam’