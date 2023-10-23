EXCLUSIVE: Shea and Taylor on Surviving Paradise have fans obsessed. The moment when Shea drops the L-bomb to Taylor?! We literally died of cuteness overload. So are Shea and Taylor still together?

Netflix star Shea Foster sat down with Reality Titbit to reveal all the latest updates on his on-screen romance with Taylor. He reveals how he never believed in love before, but everything has changed since meeting her. Shea spilled the tea during a juicy exclusive chat with us…

Shea and Taylor on Surviving Paradise

Shea Foster and Taylor Olympios developed a close romantic connection in Surviving Paradise. Taylor told him that she would go back to camp, allowing him to stay in the villa, and he agreed.

He told Reality Titbit that he had trust issues in his past and wouldn’t trust someone “off the bat”. Shea wishes the series showed the “more personal aspect of everyone really connecting”.

Shea, from New York, sacrificed himself multiple times throughout the game for Taylor and even said he loved her during filming. Taylor was recently in his hometown for her sister’s event!

Taylor and Shea – ‘Still together’ hints

Shea described his romance with Taylor as “such a beautiful thing”. He told Reality Titbit that he feels like he’s known her for three years and that “Cupid show an arrow at him”. They were texting this morning!

Although he couldn’t confirm or deny if he and Taylor are still together, Shea did admit that he “really loves and enjoys everything about Taylor” while she is the reason he believes in love now.

Despite the long distance between them, Shea feels that love can work if the two people are willing to work through it together. He hinted that he was just 45 minutes away from Taylor recently…

He ‘never believed in love before’

When Taylor and Shea were stood up at the restaurant on Surviving Paradise, he dropped the L-bomb for the first time. He never believed in love before as nobody had shown him what it is supposed to be like.

Shea revealed that his father committed suicide at age nine, while his mother, now single, would get married and divorced. He is “still navigating” this “new” feeling and says Taylor has a “beautiful heart”.

It’s not just Taylor that helped Shea see love differently. He calls Justin Assada and Aaron Blake his close friends and says their bond is “inseparable” while never letting each other cry alone.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.

