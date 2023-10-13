Robert Kardashian’s death left a huge hole in his family’s hearts. How old were The Kardashians when their dad died and how did he die? We looked at Robert Kardashian’s last photos before his death.

The Kardashians have opened up about their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr, on their Hulu show. Khloe Kardashian called out her mother, Kris Jenner, for cheating on him during their marriage. Fans are now asking how old The Kardashians were when their dad died in 2003.

Robert Kardashian and his daughter Kim Kardashian stand outside of her private high school, Marymount High School in Los Angeles, 1996. (Jim Heiman…

How old were The Kardashians when their dad died?

Kourtney Kardashian lost her father when she was only 24 years old. Kim Kardashian was just 22 years old while their younger brother Rob lived with his father for a year before his death.

Khloe Kardashian was 19 when Robert died. During a clip on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, she revealed that she “gained so much weight” after his death.

“I still talk to my dad all the time, every night,” Khloe said. “Me and my daughter [True Thompson] we pray to him, we talk to him, so I’m a big believer of that.”

How did Robert Kardashian die?

Robert Kardashian died two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He passed away on September 30, 2003, at his home in Encino, Los Angeles, at age 59.

Kris Jenner and Robert split in 1991, and he went on to marry two more times before his death in 2003. He was buried at Inglewood Park Cemetery, leaving behind a reported $100 million estate in trust.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Last photos of the Kardashian dad

The last public photos of Robert with his family include a snap of him hugging Kourtney Kardashian at the ninth annual A Time For Heroes event in 1998. Two years earlier, he stood with Kim outside her school.

Robert was also pictured as a lawyer in the OJ Simpson trial in 1995. When he had already divorced Kris Jenner, he posed for a photo with her then-partner, Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim shared a tribute to her father in 2022. She wrote on Instagram: “We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area). In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Breast cancer resources and support organisations)or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY