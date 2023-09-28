We explain the ‘shot in the dark’ on Survivor meaning after Brandon introduced the phrase to season 45. The game mechanic was first introduced in season 41. But what is Shot in The Dark on Survivor?!

Just one episode in and Survivor 45 cast member Brandon has announced he’s taking his shot in the dark. At the start of the show’s new era, host Jeff Probst introduced the twist. However, some CBS viewers aren’t familiar with the concept and wonder what shot in the dark actually means.

Survivor: Shot in the dark meaning

Shot in the Dark on Survivor’s meaning is that it gives a player a one-in-six chance of receiving safety at tribal council, in exchange for them not voting. They can sacrifice their vote at the Tribal Council.

The Shot in the Dark die is presented as a carved six-sided die, symbolizing the one-in-six shot of success. In practice, rather than being rolled, a player intending to use their die would simply cast it in a box.

The player would then randomly select a scroll from the urn. In order to invoke the Shot in the Dark, the player must be eligible to vote to begin with. Players who have lost their vote are not eligible to play.

Brandon uses Shot in the Dark phrase

Preparing for the tribal council, Brandon starts to panic. He says he’s bad at challenges but he isn’t ready to go home yet and confesses to Kaleb and Sabiyah that he plans to play his Shot in the Dark.

Kaleb is thrown because he is looking forward to getting rid of Emily but considers changing his mind as Brandon doesn’t trust them to keep him safe. Brandon also bonded with Hannah over their misery.

Sean and Brandon are Lulu Tribe’s second pair, and they quickly get through the second stage of the challenge until they reach the base of the barge, where Brandon struggles to climb the ladder.

Game was introduced in Survivor 41

Shot in the Dark on Survivor was initially introduced by Jeff at the inaugural Immunity Challenge on Survivor 41 on Day 3, though no one opted to use it throughout the pre-merge portion of the game.

The first castaway to use their Shot in the Dark was Sydney Segal at the Day 14 Tribal Council, feeling uneasy after the live Tribal Council that had ensued. Her scroll ultimately came up as ‘Not Safe’.

She was voted out in a 5-4-3 plurality vote. Jaime Lynn Ruiz is the only successful player to have used the gamble in Survivor 44 and was kept safe as a result, but all other stars have returned as ‘Not Safe’.

