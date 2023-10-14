As this year’s episodes of Sister Wives see Meri Brown moving her clothing business to Utah, fans are curious to know more about why the Sister Wives moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. For many years, they’ve been living in the Grand Canyon State but it certainly wasn’t a smooth transition.

The Brown family featured on TLC‘s Sister Wives have experienced many changes in their lives. Kody, Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Janelle Brown still star in season 18 together. However, in recent years, things have totally transformed when it comes to their polygamous relationships.

Why did Sister Wives move to Flagstaff?

For some time, the reasoning behind why the Sister Wives family moved to Flagstaff was unclear.

At the time of their move, in 2018, the family said in a statement: “We are looking forwards to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff,” writes People.

However, in January this year, Paedon said in an interview with John Yates that the uprooting came about for Robyn.

He said that Robyn’s son, Dayton was accepted to college at North Arizona University and she wanted to follow her son there.

Showbiz CheatSheet reports that Gwendlyn Brown also said that the move was motivated by Robyn and her kids.

Sister Wives moved in 2018

Sister Wives season 13 saw the Brown family super stressed as they all tried to navigate the move to Flagstaff.

Aspyn Brown was also getting married during the season as well as dealing with the chaos of her family’s move.

Speaking of his daughter, Kody said: “She is not happy that we’re moving. It’s sad, I think she feels betrayed. The irony in that is, she and Mitch are planning on moving back to Utah as soon as she finishes school.”

The move was behind schedule and Kody expressed wanting to “forget he has this problem,” of moving house.

The Sister Wives were tasked with finding either rental homes or buying new properties in Arizona.

Flagstaff had ‘pros and cons’

In the midst of the Flagstaff move talks, Aspyn sat down with Christine and said that she “didn’t understand moving to another state, ‘just because’.”

Christine replied that the family wasn’t moving “just because.”

She added that she “didn’t care for the vibe of the city,” and that they were “never going to land in Vegas.”

Despite wanting to move, Christine admitted that she didn’t know why Flagstaff was the chosen place to move.

Aspyn stated that the location was “so random,” and felt her family was “running away from something.”

