Sister Wives star Kody Brown went to Mariposa Restaurant in Arizona on the latest episode. He made out to TLC viewers that it was hard to get a reservation. However, fans aren’t convinced by him as he makes his return to one of his favorite restaurants… especially as he’s trying to save his marriage.

Kody Brown decided to treat Janelle in an attempt to save their marriage and took her to Mariposa, where he once took Robyn Brown. It was back in January 2022 when a Twitter user shared a photo of the Sister Wives star at dinner with Robyn at a restaurant in Arizona. Fans aren’t happy about Kody’s decision.

Credit: Sister Wives/TLC

Mariposa Restaurant on Sister Wives

Kody takes Janelle Brown to Mariposa Restaurant in Arizona for her birthday. She was shocked at how he got a reservation at the eatery after he planned a special dinner date for Janelle’s birthday.

He is looking to reconcile their relationship, but Janelle doesn’t know if she’s quite ready yet. She said, “It’s actually a very nice gesture that he somehow got a reservation at this place.”

Kody told Janelle, “It’s like the hardest restaurant in all of Arizona to get into.” He then told cameras: “She can’t get a reservation there, and I’ve got one. I feel like the magic man again.”

Kody calls it the ‘best in Arizona’

Kody, who was giddy with excitement, even jokily asking if they would kiss after the date, said he wanted to “dress nice” as he “doesn’t like going to that place unless he’s in slacks.”

Janelle hoped for the date to be “easy” and “fun” but then said in a confessional: “I don’t think there’s much path forward for Kody and I. We just are different people now.”

She said that he’s “very wrapped up with Robyn and the children.” Janelle admitted they did turn the TLC cameras off during their date as they can be “a little bit intrusive” so she could “relax and have fun.”

TLC fans aren’t happy with Kody

When Kody made out that it was difficult for him to get a reservation at Mariposa Restaurant in Arizona, fans weren’t pleased. Many even tried to book a slot themselves and got one easily!

One fan wrote on Twitter during the episode: “Lol, Kody thinks Mariposa is an automatic ticket to reconciliation. As if a restaurant can fix a broken marriage. #SisterWives.”

Another said: “I looked at their menu. The food sounds yummy and the venue looks nice. I wonder why he thinks it’s so hard to get a reservation. I guess picking up the phone has become a serious challenge.”

“Kody’s been spotted there with Robyn as well (January 2022) so it can’t be that hard to get into,” responded a fellow viewer. While another fan said: “Bet he already had reservations to take Robyn.”

WATCH SISTER WIVES ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 10 PM