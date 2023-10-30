Truely Brown on Sister Wives celebrated her birthday when she turned age 12. The TLC show shared a scene that showed Kody Brown, her father, shouting at her while teaching her to ride a bike. Fans aren’t happy with the intense moment – which they think “scarred” Truely.

Sister Wives saw Kody and Robyn take Truely for a meal and treat her to a chocolate birthday cake. In a throwback clip, Kody Brown told Truely to “suck it up” while she tried to ride a bike for the first time. Truely Brown has given herself five days to learn to ride properly, and her brother Mitch is helping her.

Credit: Sister Wives/TLC

Meet Truely on Sister Wives

Truely is the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown. She is the 13th child to Kody and the sixth to Christine Brown. In Sister Wives season 6, Christine and Kody’s then-three-year-old got sick with the flu.

It landed her in the hospital for kidney failure in 2014. Christine explained that Truely was acting “lethargic” five days after catching the common flu that had spread throughout the family.

During the October 29 episode, TLC rolled the tape of Kody screaming at Truely in a throwback clip, “There’s no crying in baseball,” at her when she responds: “This isn’t baseball.”

Truely Brown’s birthday

Born April 13, 2010, Truely Brown’s age is 13 years old. She was given a bike for her birthday, which saw her older siblings teach her how to do it. She set a tough goal of just five days to learn.

She turned 12 during the recent episode, which was filmed a while ago. Truely is Christine and Kody’s youngest child together, whose birth was documented in a Sister Wives season 1 episode.

Her older brother Mitch revealed that Truely “needs fewer voices” while everyone tried to teach her how to ride a bike. A viewer said, “Mitch telling everyone to back off while he also stays super calm. Love it.”

‘Scarred’ from Kody’s bike lesson

Sister Wives fans think that Truely is scarred from her father’s bike teaching lesson. She couldn’t ride a bike afterward, and viewers are convinced it’s because of how Kody treated Truely.

One fan wrote: “Kody yelling at Truely and wonders why the bike training didn’t go well.” Another penned: “We all remember when Kody screamed at Truly about riding her bike #sisterwives.”

“Not Truely being traumatized because of how Kody tried to teach her how to ride a bike,” said a viewer. Another Twitter user wrote: “Those clips of Kody yelling at Truely riding the bike were so infuriating.”

