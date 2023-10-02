Team Snax Sabbath had to leave Halloween Wars 2023. Fans are now wondering why, but the reason behind their exit was an important one. So why did Sanx Sabbath leave Halloween Wars?

As the spooky season approaches, Food Network‘s Halloween Wars is bringing all the spine-chilling vibes. One scenario that shook the viewers was when an unplanned exit took place. Snax Sabbath could no longer continue trying to win a cash prize of $25,000.

Meet Snax Sabbath on Halloween Wars

Snax Sabbath was one of nine teams on Halloween Wars 2023. However, they left the episode during the October 1 show without an explanation. Cake artist Jean A. Rettmer Schapowal is part of the team.

Luke Schroder is the team’s pumpkin carver, who works at Addictive Tattoo in Sioux City. He was inspired to begin carving pumpkins while watching Halloween Wars on TV several years ago.

He appeared on KTIV earlier this month. Back in 2015, he was on News 4 Today and carved the faces of the show’s morning team as monsters live! Fred Isla is the cake artist on Snax Sabbath.

Why did Snax Sabbath leave?

The pumpkin carver, Froggie, on Snax Sabbath, tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of filming. The rest of the team tested positive before the next round. Judges didn’t eat their food at the tasting.

One of the team members on Snax Sabbath also had a family emergency. In the past, the team usually stayed but they replaced the missing member with a cake artist, sugar artist, or pumpkin carver.

However, they had to change the rules this season which means that if a team member can’t continue, the whole team is out of the Halloween Wars 2023 competition.

Get to know their replacement

Snax Sabbath was replaced by Pumpkin Up the Volume. After Snax Sabbath was medically evacuated from the show, their replacement made Butcher’s Carnevil and funnel cake picarones.

Sugar Spirits were then voted out. Pumpkin Up The Volume features contestants Drew Smith, Vanessa Greeley, and Timmy Norman. Drew is the team’s pumpkin carver while Vanessa and Timmy are chefs.

