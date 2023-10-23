Sophie Sierra on 90 Day Fiance has a grandfather to thank for her wealth. Sophie claims to Rob in 90 Day Fiance season 10 that her hard-working family is the reason for her luxury lifestyle. So, who is he?!

90 Day Fiance couple Rob and Sophie are navigating a romance across the border. As they do so, TLC star Sophie is making sure that Rob knows where her wealth comes from. And her grandfather is a successful man whose career is paying for her secure lifestyle.

Sophie Sierra on 90 Day Fiance

Sophie Sierra is in a relationship with Rob on 90 Day Fiance. She’s not a fan of his house, though! The 25-year-old British girl, who is of Libra zodiac sign, claims to be from a wealthy family.

She lived in a studio before moving in with her on-screen partner. Sophie is a gym fanatic and says she was a bit of a wild child, who has been going to clubs since she was 12 years old.

The influencer has decided to take her long-distance relationship with Rob to the next level. Sophie is moving from the UK to Los Angeles, USA, and revealed she was bullied in Spain because of her race.

Sophie’s grandfather is ‘wealthy’

One of Sophie’s top claims is that she belongs to a wealthy family partly because of her grandfather’s successful career. While she doesn’t know what her grandpa does, she has enjoyed a luxurious life.

Growing up, she lived in Marbella and went to school there, as well as Kingston when she moved to the UK. Sophie went to college after school and has been an influencer since her teenage years.

“I don’t know what my grandfather does, but bc of that, I grew up wealthy and lived in big houses,” she revealed in a confessional. Rob told Sophie to ask her family for money if she wanted a nicer place.

90 Day Fiance – Rob and Sophie

As their relationship progresses, Sophie moves into Rob’s bachelor pad in Los Angeles and she’s already planning on making some improvements. Their difference in wealth has been an issue for the couple.

Sophie was first seeking out a man who is mixed race like she is and so she began following Instagram pages that shared photos of mixed race men, and came across Rob before 90 Day Fiance season 10.

Rob said he often had women reaching out to him on Instagram because of his modeling career. “Usually I would just ignore them,” he said. However, he thought Sophie was beautiful and they started talking!

