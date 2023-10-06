Southern Charm is in full swing in 2023 and there’s drama around every corner. The Bravo show welcomes some newcomers in season 9 and when the cast members aren’t butting heads, they’re celebrating each others’ success. There’s nothing like a product plug for the Charmers and Taylor Ann Green is showing off her latest work venture in episode 4.

Unlike some of the OG cast members, such as Craig Conover and Shep Rose, Taylor joined the show more recently, as a ‘friend’ in season 7. She and Shep had a two-year relationship but now that things are over she’s in the midst of some dating rumors which threaten her friendship with a Southern Charm co-star in season 9.

Southern Charm spotlights Day Chaser

During Southern Charm season 9 episode 4, Taylor Ann brings the whole group together for an event.

The Charleston gal shares the drinks brand she works with, Day Chaser, with the world and celebrates its launch.

Day Chaser’s launch party appeared to have an apres-ski theme and saw Madison LeCroy drinking from an ice fountain.

The event combined Taylor and her fellow Souther Charm co-star, Leva Bonaparte’s, talents as they worked together to bring it to life.

What is Day Chaser?

Day Chaser is an alcoholic beverage brand – and not the first one Southern Charm fans have seen on the show.

Austen Kroll’s TropHop beer has also been featured on the Bravo series in the past.

However, Day Chaser is a little different as it’s not Taylor’s own brand. She works as a rep for the company.

Day Chaser creates canned vodka and tequila cocktails that are mixed with real fruit juice and sparkling water.

Canned cocktails clearly seem to be taking off in the entertainment world as Blake Lively has her own Betty Booze brand. Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Jessica Parker also jumped on the trend with Vanessa’s Margalicious Margarita and SJP’s Perfect Cosmo.

Taylor Ann Green’s job

As well as being a Bravolebrity, Shep Rose’s ex, Taylor, is a sales rep.

When she first joined Southern Charm she was an orthodontics assistant.

But, now she’s moved into the sales and marketing world.

Speaking at Bravocon in 2022, Taylor explained that she took a “hiatus” from her job, but never “quit” her role in order to go traveling with Shep when they were together, writes Bravo TV.

