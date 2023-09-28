Netflix’s reality show Surviving Paradise’s cast hoped to see a ‘villa’ filming location. The lavish oceanside villa the cast were promised won’t be accessed right away. So, what is Surviving Paradise?!

Twelve Netflix contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives, living a life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa. What they don’t know is they’ll have to start with nothing, living in the woods. Without lavish amenities, they’ll fight their way into the villa for Netflix’s reality show, Surviving Paradise…

Surviving Paradise cast from all over USA

Surviving Paradise’s filming location shocked its stars. Cast member Copan Combs is heard saying, “This ain’t Oklahoma anymore!” in the trailer while a fan said they “cannot wait to see Oklahoma represented.”

Some cast members traveled to join the filming location, including Sarah Reynolds, a cheerleading champion and influencer whose main location is Florida. She often goes traveling!

Host Jessimae Peluso lives in New York and therefore had to travel outside of the city to fulfil her NEtflix show role. Contestant Justin Assada is from Madison, while Aaron Blake hails from Dallas.

Filming location involves luxury villa

They compete to live in the Surviving Paradise villa – which they thought they were definitely living it up in at the start – and whoever is still living in the villa by the end splits the $100K cash prize.

Once in the luxurious property with a swimming pool, delicious food and a gorgeous view – they have the possibility of getting kicked out and have to fight for their rooms in the backyard.

The other unlucky half will be living in the wild forest directly beneath the villa. “Is that the bathroom?” one contestant asks in the trailer as another opens a door to an outdoor toilet. “This is all awful.”

How does the Netflix show work?

Known as the “outsiders,” the Surviving Paradise cast living in the wilderness will have multiple opportunities to make a return to the villa, where they’ll then become the show’s “insiders.”

If the outsiders do well in challenges and secure strong enough alliances, they can be voted back into the resort, where they’ll take an insider’s place — and their chance to compete for the $100K cash prize.

