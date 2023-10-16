Netflix’s Surviving Paradise’s rules involve trying to get to the top and get the prize money. So how does Surviving Paradise work? They were stripped of everything – including their phones…

With just a few days until Surviving Paradise premieres on Netflix, we’ve seen a few teasers of the drama to come. What the 12 contestants have no idea about is that, in order to gain access to the height of luxury, they have to start with nothing. That includes zero jewelry and access to the outside world.

Surviving Paradise rules: How does it work?

They’ll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities. Through friendships and alliances, they’ll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance at the $100,000 grand prize.

The contestants use strategy, alliances, and trust to make it out of the wilderness and into luxury. They often have to choose – or dump – fellow contestants to save and bring into the villa (or into the wild).

Surviving Paradise on Netflix has rules which means that, in order to win the cash money, the contestants have to be inside the villa by the end of the experiment. All stars will start off staying in the deep forest.

Prize money is the ultimate goal

Contestants have to survive on rice and beans only while living in the wild, for the Surviving Paradise $100K prize money. The tough conditions involve freezing conditions, huge tarantulas, and chickens.

The main goal is to work out who they can trust among each other, as their alliances determine their fate. Throughout, there are opportunities where they can vote each other back to the villa.

Jessiemae, the host, told the contestants in a sneak peek: “Each of you must give me the name of one person you think should return to the villa.” But whoever is in the villa can be sent back down to camp!

Contestants stripped of their shoes

Everyone had their jewelry, shoes, and glasses, but Shea Rose told Reality Titbit that everything gets taken away from you. That includes the nice clothes and beachwear they brought!

He said: “It’s all about how you were raised, everything that you or your family worked for has gone. The only thing you can do is be you or try to put on a persona and hopefully, no one finds out.”

“At the beginning, I was freaking out, I had iPhone syndrome, and felt like something was vibrating in my pocket,” Shea added. He also said they “could not go out in the wilderness for our own safety.”

