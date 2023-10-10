Surviving Paradise star Justin Assada is rumored for Perfect Match season 2. Meet Justin on Instagram as he reportedly gets ready to star in two Netflix shows in the space of one year.

Alongside 11 fellow Netflix contestants, Justin joins Surviving Paradise, which promised to bring its stars a summer of a lifetime on an oceanside villa. Little did they know, they had to live in the wilderness first to earn their place in the luxury property. Get to know cast member Justin Assada.

Meet Surviving Paradise star Justin

Justin Assada is a model who has worked with Banana Republic in the past. His co-star, Eva, suggested they should shoot pictures together. Hailing from Boston, he also has several tattoos on his body.

He was on the Pingree School football team as a 1st Team Wide Receiver and now works as an account executive for Dell Technologies. His favorite memory is beating Proctor in senior year on Halloween night.

After graduating with a Bachelor of business administration at Assumption University in 2020, Justin secured a tech role in 2021 and was an NCAA Division II football player for the Assumption Greyhounds.

Justin Assada ‘joins’ Perfect Match

Justin is the rumored Perfect Match season 2 line-up. Some didn’t recognize him, as Surviving Paradise hasn’t come out yet, but Instagram pictures of the rumored cast featured him!

There are 20 stars across The Circle, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Ultimatum in the rumored line-up. However, Justin himself has not confirmed the rumors at the time of writing.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Justin and Netflix for comment.

Meet Justin on Instagram

Perfect Match rumored star Justin has 4.9K followers on Instagram. He shares snippets of his life online. He can do skate flips and go surfing, has an entire highlight dedicated to ‘Good Eats’, and plays guitar.

He’s also a dog dad! Justin always appreciates a beautiful sunset when taking his pet for a walk. It’s no wonder he was cast for Surviving Paradise and Perfect Match, as his comments are flooded with casting agents.

Perfect Match alleged cast member Justin’s Instagram also shows he has become close with his Netflix co-stars. This includes Lellies Santiago, who he said he “misses so much,” as well as Francisco, Aaron, and Shea.

