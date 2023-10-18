Netflix’s Surviving Paradise cast member Sarah Kate Reynolds has a fiance who once starred on The Bachelorette. According to Justin Assada, they had a romantic connection on the new reality show. However, the series was filmed in 2022, and Sarah has moved on with a new man.

Surviving Paradise sees 12 contestants, including Sarah Kate Reynolds, travel to a luxury location hoping to have the summer of their lives. But what waited for the Netflix stars was several nights in the wilderness before they could even gain access to an oceanside villa. Let’s get to know Sarah and her new fiance.

Who is Surviving Paradise’s Sarah Kate?

Sarah Kate joins the Surviving Paradise cast on Netflix. She is a cheerleading world champion and influencer who currently runs her own swimsuit clothing brand, SK SWIM.

From Louisiana, Sarah Kate launched SK SWIM in 2021 with a vision of embodying her sunny perspective in a summer girl’s go-to outfit – the perfect bikini. Now, she’s a reality TV personality, too!

She is an experienced sales associate who graduated from Louisiana State University in December 2020. Sarah Kate is also a model who has posed for Southern Marsh Collection and Nfinity Athletic.

Meet Sarah’s fiance Landon

Sarah Kate from Netflix’s Surviving Paradise cast has a fiance called Landon Goesling. He starred on The Bachelorette in 2017, during Katie Thurston’s season, but was eliminated during week one.

Landon is a basketball player and talent and marketing agent for NIL and the NBA. He proposed to Sarah Kate on Anna Maria Island beach in August 2023, before their loved ones joined them to celebrate.

The Redshirt Senior from California was on the Men’s Basketball Team for the University of Houston Athletics. He played in all 29 games as a freshman after joining the team as a walk-on.

Sarah was Justin’s ‘love interest’

Justin told Reality Titbit that his romantic interest is Sarah Kate, who he hailed as “another one who I hold near and dear to my heart.” He admits that they “had fun together” on the show.

The star adds that “distance was a killer,” adding that it “will be interesting to see how it plays out.” However, Surviving Paradise was filmed in May 2022 and scenes in the trailer had “slipped his mind.”

Now, Sarah appears to have moved on with her fiance. The couple went Instagram official in July 2022, when he wished her a happy birthday and called her his girl.

