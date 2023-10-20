EXCLUSIVE: Surviving Paradise star Aaron Blake went from TikTok to Netflix in a matter of minutes. He was approached for the reality show but never imagined he’d be on TV. He sat down with Reality Titbit.

Twelve Surviving Paradise contestants, including TikTok star Aaron Blake, set out to Greece for what they thought would be a luxury holiday. Instead, the Netflix stars find out they’ll have to sleep in the wilderness to earn their place in the villa. Aaron revealed all of his experience, including being approached by an agent, why he wants to win the cash prize, and losing 15lb (6kg) due to the “bland” food.

Credit: Surviving Paradise/Netflix

Who is Aaron on Surviving Paradise 2023?

Aaron Blake on Surviving Paradise works as a consultant for Microsoft. He also studied for an NBA for a few years and “tried to make the nerdy thing cool,” while school “really took control of his life”.

Now, he’s got the bug to go on more reality shows, such as Survivor, The Challenge, and Big Brother. Ultimately though, Aaron wants to stay in the Netflix family and build a brand that promotes positivity.

The super-active cast member has run half marathons and spartan races, so he’s no stranger to challenges. Aaron “had a blast” and developed a strong bromance with Justin Assada on the series.

From TikTok to Netflix star

Aaron was approached by an agent looking to cast him for Surviving Paradise. He told Reality Titbit how it’s been a “running joke” that he’s been single for six years, and makes TikToks about it.

He said: “I make content about how single I am, and I get nice comments about how people think I look. From a dating aspect, when I was approached, I thought it’s a good opportunity to put myself out there.”

Despite his TikTok fame of at least 151K followers and five million likes, Aaron “never thought he’d be on reality TV” but is now open-minded to future opportunities. He also loved acting as a kid!

During his time on Surviving Paradise, Aaron lost 15lb due to the “most bland” diet of rice and beans. It was the “most gruesome experience” but he admits “Greece had to be one of the most beautiful places.”

Aaron wants to support his family

Aaron knew entering the show would come with challenges, but had no idea he’d be thrown into a jungle on day one. He didn’t know the prize amount at first but when he found out it was 100K, it all changed.

He told Reality Titbit: “I love my family, including my brother, sister, and parents. They are so important to me. When I heard about the money, all I thought about were all the possibilities I could do for my family.”

Aaron added that thinking about his family was “such a motivator” but admits he would sometimes want to punch the wall and scream. He went “against all the odds” but his alliances kept him sane.

