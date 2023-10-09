Surviving Paradise Netflix cast member Taylor Olympios has her time to shine on the new Netflix reality show. She is the sister of The Bachelor star but is no stranger to attention due to Taylor’s famous Instagram and TikTok pages. Get to know all about the Surviving Paradise cast member…

If being related to The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios wasn’t enough, Taylor has been on another reality show before. She is now one of 12 Surviving Paradise Netflix contestants who were led to believe they’d be spending a summer in a huge oceanside villa. Little did she know, she signed up for “Fyre Festival…”

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Meet Surviving Paradise star Taylor

Taylor Brielle Olympios is an influencer on the Surviving Paradise Netflix cast. The 23-year-old TikTok star is the younger sister of reality star Corinne Olympios, who appeared in The Bachelor season 21.

From New York, she modeled for Miami Swim Week 2023 and is a full-time marketing director for Aura Sugar Co. Taylor runs the jewelry brand with Corinne and Lindsay Montgomery.

The brand involves handmade aura-cleansing manifestation jewels and gifts. Each personalized piece is cleansed with sage and charged by the moon to bring positive energy vibrations.

Netflix isn’t her first time on TV

Taylor was cast in season 3 of the Paramount Plus reality series Next Influencer in January 2022. She was in a love triangle with Noah and Carrie and was confronted after she said she liked someone at home.

Her co-stars wondered if she had a boyfriend back home, and when asked by Noah – who had been flirting with her – Taylor said: “I don’t think this is a necessary question to be answering.”

Now, Taylor is joining the Surviving Paradise Netflix cast. She looked shocked to learn the truth about where she’d be sleeping with her co-stars – out in the wilderness!

Taylor Olympios – Instagram and TikTok

Taylor Olympios on Surviving Paradise has 30K followers on Instagram and 31K on TikTok. She often shares selfies, festival and partying snaps, and is always in a bright-colored bikini on a waterfront!

From make-up videos to shopping hauls, Taylor does a little bit of everything on TikTok. More recently, the Netflix cast member showed that she enjoys doing breathwork in a sauna to relax her mind.

In 2022, she shared a video with the caption: “POV – You fought with your boyfriend and want to break up with him, but you remember you’re impulsive and will regret it later.”

WATCH SURVIVING PARADISE ON NETFLIX FROM OCTOBER 20