Survivor is back this September with Jeff Probst returning as the CBS show’s presenter. For the thirteenth season in a row, Survivor is filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. The show’s location and host may be the same, but there are lots of new tribe members to get to know including Dee Valladares.

As the days go by on Survivor 45, more and more contestants are being voted off the show. In a bid to avoid elimination and bag themselves the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, this year’s participants must outwit, outplay, and outlast their fellow competitors.

Credit: CBS/Survivor

Meet Dee Valladares

Introducing herself on Survivor 45, Dianelys ‘Dee’ Valladares said that she wants to be a “Latina female winner” of the show.

She’s a 26-year-old entrepreneur who hails from Havana, Cuba.

Dee now lives in Miami, Florida, and said on the CBS show: “Being an immigrant, I have grit,” adding that she started working at 14 years old.

Survivor star is a ‘hustler’

Reba Tribe member Dee explained during her Survivor introduction that she’s been “hustling all her life.”

In 2019, she launched her business which is still thriving today.

Dee was going on a trip to Bali, Indonesia, and said that she couldn’t find any backpacks that she liked.

She and her business partner came up with a backpack business, Wanaroam, which she says is “still going strong.”

Backpacks from Dee’s brand cost around $89 on Amazon.

Dee ‘thrives in the unknown’

Despite being a “pretty face,” Dee isn’t on the show to look good, she says that she’s “here to win.”

Heading into season 45, she wanted to be remembered as a “caring” member of her team.

She adds that she’s always been someone to sign up for things that scare her and that she “thrives in the unknown.”

With 14k followers, Dee can be found on Instagram at @roamwithdee.

WATCH SURVIVOR 45 WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON CBS