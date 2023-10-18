While TLC viewers await the upcoming 1000-Lb Sisters season, many are wondering how Tammy Slaton from the show is doing now. After finding fame on YouTube alongside her sister, Tammy bagged herself a reality TV show which is now set to drop its fifth season soon.

1000-Lb Sisters’ first four seasons saw Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, lose hundreds of pounds. Alongside their weight loss journeys, TLC fans got acquainted with the ladies’ family members including fan favorites Chris Combs and Amanda Halterman.

Tammy from 1000-Lb sisters now

This year has been a tough one for Tammy Slaton as her husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away.

A report from People on July 1 stated that Tammy described her late partner as her “best friend,” whom she “loved dearly.”

Despite experiencing a tragic loss, Tammy appears to be remaining strong and shares updates with her fans regularly.

Since 1000-Lb Sisters first began, Tammy has lost over 300lb and often shares her progress on Instagram and TikTok.

Tammy shows off weight loss results

Taking to TikTok on October 18, Tammy shared a video of herself showing off her weight loss results.

The TLC star wears denim jeans and a camouflage top in the clip.

While her sister, Amy, has sported all kinds of colorful hairstyles, Tammy appears to be keeping her fiery red locks in her latest posts.

Star blasts ‘fake’ trolls

The Slaton sisters are no strangers to trolls given their social media presence.

Although many of Tammy’s fans take to the comments section to share words of support for the star, some often leave rude comments and questions on her page.

Taking to her TikTok page, Tammy replied to one comment that read: “The show is staged. 100% fake.”

In a selfie video, she responded: “I’m truly sorry you feel that way, I honestly think the shoe is on the other foot, meaning I think you’re fake. I’m sorry I’m not trying to be rude, but at least I’m using my face, my voice, and my picture and my name…”

Tammy concluded: “You’re hiding behind a fake name and a fake picture and I’m being called out for being fake. Ok, I’m fake. Have a nice day.”