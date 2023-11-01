Since 1000-Lb Sisters premiered on TLC in 2020, Tammy Slaton has won over fans with her determination and addictive personality. In season 1, the TV star weighed in at about 605lb but in the last three years, Tammy has significantly transformed her body, dropping six dress sizes. As the saying goes, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” so the 37-year-old has done just that in her Halloween 2023 costume.

Credit TLC Australia YouTube channel

Tammy Slaton is now an ‘Egyptian queen’ after weight loss

Tammy suffered several health complications throughout the years as her weight fluctuated and partying habits became uncontrollable. The TLC star experienced a major health scare after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning, which led to pneumonia.

After thankfully getting off life support, the reality TV celeb had a tracheostomy tube inserted to support her breathing for months. By May 2023, she has no longer used the tool – and she’s thriving.

On October 31, Tammy joined in with the Halloween festivities with her own two costumes. The first was a black and white skeleton jumpsuit, but it was the second that blew fans away.

Slaton gave fans a twirl in her Halloween-decorated living room as she wore a black floor-length gown with mesh sleeves and a gold and black striped cut-out top. The costume game with a jewel collar, and a matching draped headpiece. The only thing needed to complete the look was a short black bob wig.

TikTok fans took to the comments section to praise her weight loss journey as this is the first spooky season since Tammy has publically embraced her new look.

“TAMMY OMG u look wonderful,” a fan cheered, while another agreed: “Tammy you are tiny wow!!!! Queen pop off.”

A third person continued: “I love both. But the second one yessss!!”

Where to buy Tammy’s Halloween costume

The holiday may be over but there’s nothing wrong with preparing for next year. If you want the same look as Tammy, head to Leg Avenue for their Plus Nile Queen Costume. It retails for $95 and is available in size 1x/2x or 3x/4x.

The outfit includes a sheer bodysuit, offering a “nearly naked look” while still providing coverage. The Cleopatra-inspired look also comes in sizes XS to XL, but the cutout dress is more revealing.

1000-Lb Sisters season 5 commences filming

TLC has yet to announce the release date of season 5, but Tammy and paparazzi photos have seemingly confirmed that another series is on the cards.

In early October, photos showing Tammy and Amy Slaton surrounded by filming crew in a park were published, while sources tell The Sun that cameras are rolling once more. The format will reportedly follow season 4, which is split into two segments.

Tammy told fans that the second part of the current season will air before the end of the year, but there’s yet to be an official announcement.

It’s likely that the upcoming seasons will document Tammy’s continued weight loss after surgery while dealing with the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham. The pair met in rehab and tied the knot in November 2022, but Caleb passed away eight months later.