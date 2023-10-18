Tasha Stones (Tash) on GBBO is asked if she is alright by her fellow bakers during the October 18 episode. She is told to “take all the time she needs.” So what happened to Tasha Stones on Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off‘s chocolate week is officially here as GBBO airs a day later due to the football being on during its usual Tuesday slot. It’s proven to be a stressful time for the bakers. Bake Off star Tasha Stones, who has been crowned the star baker during biscuit and bread week, is feeling the pressure.

What happened to Tasha on Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off contestant, nicknamed Tash, is seen in a preview sitting on the floor in front of the oven. A medical support is suddenly by her side to support her as bakers are “pushed to the limit.”

As GBBO’s Tash looks up at him while sitting down, a man wearing a shirt that says ‘Essential Medical Services’ tells her to “take all the time she needs.” She is also seen, earlier in the episode, checking her baking mixture in the microwave and groaning.

During the cheesecake technical, Tasha on Bake Off gets stressed. She wipes the sweat from her forehead during the timed challenge and is later seen getting upset as she nods and says, “Okay.”

Fellow bakers ask if Tash is alright

GBBO star Nicky asks if Tash is alright during the October 18 episode. After the preview for Chocolate Week was shown on Twitter, Reddit thread users shared their concern for the baker.

One wrote: “I’m worried about her in next week’s previews.” Another said: “It’s probably really loud in the tent with so many people and all of the equipment. It’s also a stressful environment and situation for her.”

Tasha hasn’t addressed the episode herself yet but is now doing fine. She shared an Instagram Story giving her cat a cuddle after receiving medical support on the show.

Bake Off fans want Tash to win

Since episode 1 of Bake Off 2023, viewers have bet on Tash to win from the beginning. She has won star baker two weeks in a row and makes history as the Channel 4 show’s first deaf contestant.

One fan said: “I cannot stop thinking about Tasha’s Medusa bread. She is so impressive and creative. As Prue Leith said, “one hell of a bread baker”.”

Another penned on Twitter: “I want Tasha to win.. #bakeoff.” While a fellow viewer wrote: “I love you the most and hope you win the whole competition. You are awesome.”

