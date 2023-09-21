Teen Mom UK is back in 2023 with a brand new season. OG cast members, Amber Butler and Chloe Patton, return for series 9 as well as Mia Boardman and Sassi Simmonds. The MTV and Paramount+ show follows the ladies’ lives as they navigate all kinds of highs and lows. Chloe and her partner, Jordan Edwards, go through one of the hardest times of their lives.

Chloe and Jordan’s relationship and journey as parents has been featured on Teen Mom UK since 2016. Series 1 saw the couple house-hunting and in the show’s newest instalment, they bag themselves their dream home.

Jordan on Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Jordan Edwards is Chloe Patton’s partner and father of their seven-year-old son, Marley.

Jordan and Chloe have been on the MTV show since it first began in 2016.

During series 9, the two find their dream home but the pressure is on for them as they struggle to find a buyer for their current house.

Speaking on the show, Chloe said that they “finally” got an offer on their house and managed to bag their dream home in time.

Jordan lost his close friend

While Jordan and Chloe received good news about their housing situation on Teen Mom UK, they also had to deal with some incredibly difficult times during series 9.

Jordan’s close friend passed away mid-series.

Speaking to Reality Titbit, Chloe explained that when Jordan’s friend passed, she had to be his “rock.”

She said: “I knew he was grieving and it was going to be hard. I was trying to keep everything normal for Marley but also be there for Jordan to grieve. Because it’s no good him being sad and keeping it all in.”

Chloe continued that it was “soul-destroying” seeing Jordan “break,” adding: “It was probably the hardest thing in nine series that we’ve been through.”

Chloe tells Jordan’s story in series 9

Speaking to Reality Titbit, Chloe said that Jordan “didn’t want to talk about,” the loss of his friend on the show but did want to film and speak about mental health.

Chloe said: “He was just like ‘I don’t know if I’ve got the words’, because he was in so much pain.”

The mum of one tells Jordan’s story for him during series 9 and says that she explains “what happened and how they’re feeling.”

She added: “The pain never goes but you learn to live with the pain, and I think that’s what Jordan showed.”

Speaking of what “keeps Jordan going,” Chloe explained to Reality Tibit that they are ensuring that his late friend’s memory “lives on.”

