The Amazing Race express pass returns in 2023. Morgan and Lena dug in but had to indulge in a “gross” challenge to win. How many teams are on The Amazing Race, and who won the 2022 season?

As teams began their route from Thailand, Greg and John, Rob and Corey, Jocelyn and Victor, Andrea and Malaina, Todd and Ashlie, and Morgan and Lena made the first flight out. After a 14-hour flight, they land in the second City of Angels, where teams must pick up their first The Amazing Race clue at Wat Paknam near a golden statue of Buddha. Morgan and Lena then gain access to the Express Pass…

Amazing Race express pass: Explained

The Amazing Race express pass on CBS allows a team to skip any task, of their choosing without penalty – the only exception being the Fast Forward – and immediately receive the next clue.

Teams could try to win it in episode 1 by eating a plate full of fried exotic insects, including a spider! Morgan and Lena decide to conquer the task and dig right in, but the latter struggles with the spider.

They get the insects down and secure the express pass on The Amazing Race 2023. Andrea and Malaina are against taking the challenge on, while Jocelyn and Victor, and Rob and Corey, skip the task.

Who won The Amazing Race 2022?

Derek Xiao & Claire Rehfuss won The Amazing Race 2022. They are a couple – and former Big Brother contestants who met during season 23 but were not in any kind of showmance at the time.

Instead, they announced their relationship after the season ended. They began dating in the fall of 2021 and are still together today, after taking home their $1 million win in The Amazing Race season 34.

The winners returned for the season 35 premiere. More recently, Derek and Claire have furnished their apartment, two years after she first “made a move” on Derek in Big Brother’s jury.

Fans ‘proud’ of Morgan and Lena

When Morgan and Lena indulged in the exotic insects challenge on The Amazing Race 2023, viewers applauded them for getting stuck into the task. Many weren’t convinced they could do it themselves…

One fan wrote: “Eating bugs? You can keep your express pass. #TheAmazingRace.” Another said: “That would be no for the express pass. #TheAmazingRace.”

“Welp no Express Pass for me!! No spider no thank you ma’am. #TheAmazingRace,” penned a viewer. A Twitter user said: “There hasn’t been a really gross eating challenge in a while, this is a great time to do it.”

