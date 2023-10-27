MTV The Challenge’s best and biggest fights all in one place, from Cory and Tony’s pasta argument to CT being disqualified for his ‘no memory’ punch to Davis’ face. Over the years, there have been multiple dramas. Turbo and Jordan have had a series of dramatic altercations on the MTV show.

Ashley Mitchell was in a good position to make The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finals. However, she had an off-camera disagreement with Josh Martinez which resulted in her removal. She’s not the only cast member on MTV to be disqualified for feuding with a fellow contestant.

The Challenge’s best and biggest fights

Cory and Tony’s pasta drama

Cory bodyslams Tony as he feels like he is trying to embarrass him. It all started with tossed pasta during the 2018 episode when Tony threw away Cory’s leftover fettucini alfredo.

“We’re on our way back to the house and out of nowhere, Tony grabs my pasta and just throws it out the window,” Cory claims. “And then he kinda laughed and I just felt like he was trying to embarrass me.”

“A guy shows you some pasta that just got sat on: ‘Oh, okay, let’s just get rid of it,’” Tony recalls. So when Tony came over laughing to hug it out, Cory had enough and threw him on the ground.

Ashley and Josh’s off-screen feud

Ashley Mitchell and Josh Martinez got into a verbal argument on MTV’s The Challenge and she threw a cup down, which almost hit the people around her, resulting in her getting axed.

Although Ashley left a cryptic tweet taking ownership for her actions, no details were given and Josh did not reply. They got into a shouting match and security was forced to intervene.

Josh and Ashley were both absent from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Josh said on the Challenge Mania podcast, “At the end of the day, she attacked something that a lot of people struggle with.”

CT punching Davis while drunk

During a drunken off-camera moment, CT challenged Davis Mallory by asking him if he could take a punch to the face. Davis said yes, to which CT took as the green light. However, CT was disqualified.

He got into the fight with Davis from The Real World Denver back in 2007 and was sent packing by TJ Lavin. CT also into an altercation with Fessy in Episode 15 of The Challenge: Double Agents.

CT left The Inferno 3 early after punching Davis in the eye. Before that, he had a meltdown on The Duel after he lost to Brad, and threatened to “murder” Wes during one of his arguments on The Challenge.

Turbo and Jordan – The Challenge best fights

Turbo Camikran reignited beef with Jordan Wiseley when the veteran called him “overrated” in 2020. He was previously disqualified from the game due to multiple altercations with Jordan.

He got in Jordan’s face during a 2019 argument after Ashley stirred the pot, leading to another of MTV’s The Challenge fights. After talking to Ashley, Turbo storms into Jordan’s room and yells his name.

“I hear you’re talking about me. I’m the weak guy?” Turbo asks, which Jordan quickly responds to. “I didn’t say you were the weak guy. I said, ‘Turbo got tired, died and we carried.’”

