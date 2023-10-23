The Challenge season 38 winners are now thriving eight months since they soared to the finale. With season 39 on its way, Tori Deal and Devin Walker are sharing regular updates on their post-The Challenge lives. They may have won but they split the money with the other finalists.

Rewind to October 2023 and the two are living their best lives. Although The Challenge fans thought they were dating after winning together, they never took their friendship further. Season 38 winners Tori Deal has just left the final of The Challenge: USA while Devin Walker is working hard on his podcast.

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

The Challenge season 38 winners

Tori Deal and Devin Walker won the season together and became the Challenge Champions. The season 38 final saw the duo compete against Bananas and Nany, who didn’t finish the last challenge.

This allowed Tori and Devin to steam ahead and win the game before host TJ Lavin announced them as the champions who won $1 million dollars. In their winning speech, Devin announced shocking news.

He revealed that he and Tori were going to share their prize money with all of the finalists. Neither of them are appearing on The Challenge season 39 but Tori did make it to the final of The Challenge: USA.

Tori Deal is ‘finally healed’ from exes

Tori has been in relationships from the age of 13 to 28. However, over the last two years, the winner of The Challenge season 38 has “finally healed” from her exes and faces “sleeping alone”.

She is also in her author era and has written her second book. The poetry book, The Soul Spill, talks about how her career on The Challenge started at 23 years old and saw her “fall in and out of love”.

Tori wrote: “I’ve won, I’ve lost, I’ve cried, I’ve fallen in and out of love, and have dealt with mental health issues publicly. Even though the storylines were always mine, it was shared through the lens of an editor.”

Devin Walker is focusing on podcast

The Challenge season 38 winner Devin has focused on his podcast, Betsie’s Pod, in recent months. He and Tori are still good friends. Devin said before their season 38 win: “Ride your Die appreciation post.”

Devin added to the caption: “Believe it or not and contrary to popular belief I am NOT easy to work with. Shoutout @tori_deal for handling all my antics with style and grace.”

Tori spoke of Devin in a US Weekly interview: “I don’t think that I’ve ever honored enough platonic relationships with men before, like the way I have with Devin.”

“So aside from looking at what it could ever evolve into in the future, I’m just so thankful that right now we are as good of friends as we are,” Tori continued in March 2023.

WATCH THE CHALLENGE ON MTV FROM OCTOBER 25