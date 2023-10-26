The Challenge season 39 location has switched up for Battle For A New Champion. The MTV series kicked off on October 25, as experienced competitors go head-to-head for a huge cash prize. So, where is The Challenge season 39 filmed? It’s described as a hot country’s hidden gem…

Season 38, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, was filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina. MTV viewers tuning in will have noticed that it’s not the same location as last season. This time, The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion was filmed in an entirely new place to sweat it out.

Credit: The Challenge/MTV

Where is The Challenge season 39 filmed?

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion location is in Pula, Croatia. Filming in The Challenge 39 location took place between June and July 2023, just three months before it was released to MTV.

Ed Eason, Big T Fazakerley, Corey Lay, and Hughie Maughan from The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, which was filmed in Croatia, are returning and hoping to claim their first-ever championship.

The seafront city on the tip of Croatia’s Istrian Peninsula is known for its protected harbor, beach-lined coast, and Roman ruins. Fans are guessing that The Challenge: USA could always be filmed in Croatia.

Hot country’s ‘best kept secret’

Pula, Croatia, has been described as the country’s “best-kept secret” by Evening Standard. Two seasons of The Challenge have taken place in Croatia but viewers seem to be mad about the same location.

Although the country is usually warm, one fan wrote: “Croatia looks cold in every reality show I’ve seen it in #TheChallenge.” Even in the cast pictures, the sun is basically hidden away!

A Reddit user has guessed: “Maybe it won’t be Croatia, maybe it will be somewhere else. But, do you think that they are headed down the road of filming all seasons in the same country?”

The Challenge – Previous filming locations

Season 36 was filmed in the much colder Reykjavík, Iceland, while season 37: Spies, Lies, and Allies was shot in the same country as The Challenge Battle For a New Champion, but in a different area, Vrsar.

The previous season was situated in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while the first four seasons were road trips across different places. Season 1 went from Montreal and ended in Los Angeles.

Seasons 2 and 4 also ended in LA while season 3 saw the contestants visit party towns like Las Vegas and Miami, with a stop-off in Nashville. Camera teams have traveled to places as far as Montego Bay, Jamaica.

WATCH THE CHALLENGE: BATTLE FOR A NEW CHAMPION ON MTV EVERY WEDNESDAY