Moriah Jadea on The Challenge got a nose job that caught fans’ eyes as she starred in the season 39 premiere. Viewers noticed the difference in Moriah’s rhinoplasty in February 2023. The contestant said is still healing from the nose job and revealed that it can take one year. What’s Moriah Jadea’s age?

The MTV star has always been open about plastic surgery. Moriah from The Challenge took to Twitter in March to reveal that she’s “seen comments regarding her nose job.” But she brushed them off lightly.

Moriah on The Challenge gets a nose job

The Challenge star Moriah Jadea got a nose job at the beginning of 2023. After seeing fans comment on her new nose, she took to Twitter to address the plastic surgery speculation.

Moriah said: “I’ve seen some comments regarding my nose job since the reunion posts. Guys, I wasn’t even barely 3 months post-op. The healing time is one year. You should have seen me the first month.”

When she went on the show, The Challenge’s Moriah already had the surgery scheduled. At the time, she shared updates on the procedure on her Instagram Story, but fans are unsure of her nose.

Fans notice Moriah’s nose

A Reddit thread was created to discuss whether Moriah had undergone rhinoplasty. One fan asked: “Is it just me, or does her nose look different? She’s beautiful, just wondering if anyone knows!”

Another wrote: “Her nose looked so much better before. There was literally nothing wrong with it. I feel so sorry for her that she was so beautiful and couldn’t see it.”

“Her nose was literally fine and so cute,” reacted a fan. Another Reddit user simply said: “The hottest girl on the show still gets plastic surgery, it is sad man.”

Moriah Jadea’s age

The Challenge star Moriah Jadea’s age is 27 years old. She was born on April 6, 1996, in Orlando, Florida, which makes her an Aries. Moriah worked in real estate prior to finding fame on The Challenge.

She is known for being Faysal Shafaat’s Ride or Die, whom she briefly dated but ended up being friends with. Moriah also had a relationship with Johnny Bananas before they decided to split.

Moriah is now the new love interest of The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, 32, Daily Mail reports. Lockie met her on Battle Of The Champions during filming in June and July.

