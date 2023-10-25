Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser on The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion are reportedly no longer friends. Nurys unfollowed Olivia in July following spoilers that say they have “messy gameplay” during season 39. The drama is still unfolding as Nurys didn’t even tag Olivia in a recent photo with her.

Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo both first joined The Challenge as rookies. Now, Nurys is dating Olivia’s on-screen game partner, Horacio Gutierrez. They were all seen hanging out after the two made it official.

Nurys and Olivia on The Challenge

Nurys and Olivia first joined The Challenge as rookies and became close friends. Olivia allegedly betrayed Nurys during season 39, while it is believed their friendship was shaky when the season began.

Some fans thought the two stopped being friends as Nurys is dating Horacio, Olivia’s partner on The Challenge, but they had posted pictures of them hanging out when they became official.

Both Nurys and Olivia are among the final 12 competitors but are believed to have conflict during season 39. They were joined at the hip when they first began to participate, but things have changed.

Battle for a New Champion: ‘Messy gameplay’

Spoilers reveal that Nurys and Olivia have ended their friendship due to “messy gameplay” during The Challenge season 39. A Reddit thread claims that James and Olivia get eliminated by Nurys.

One fan speculates, “Nurys was just not a supportive friend so Olivia moved along with her life accordingly. She is now finally realizing that she shouldn’t put her energy into one-sided friendships.”

During The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion, Nurys gets to know Horacio romantically, while Olivia asks in the trailer: “If you’re a snake to the people you’re closest with, who can you trust?”

Nurys Mateo ‘prays fakes get exposed’

Nurys appeared to tease drama with Olivia when she wrote: “I pray the fakes get exposed.. & if y’all know me, I’ll gladly do it.” Since then, she has unfollowed Olivia and hasn’t tagged her in show promo pictures.

Fans are super invested in their on-screen drama. One commented, “I’m ready to see the tea between you and Olivia 👀😂.” Another wrote, “They’re going to do so good on rivals 4 as partners 😍❤️.”

Her co-star, whom Olivia allegedly ‘betrayed’ alongside Nurys, commented: “PERFECT caption 🐍✂️.” When Horacio gave Nurys a lap dance, Olivia reacted: “You know what you were doing.”

