We’ve seen Survivor, Big Brother, and many more reality TV shows that require strategy and wit. Now, Netflix brings a brand new show to screens that sees its cast have to think their way to the top – The Devil’s Plan. Twelve contestants battle it out for an ultimate prize of around $370k in the 2023 series. Let’s meet the Devil’s Plan cast.

Some of Netflix’s South Korean reality releases have been huge hits with viewers – from dating shows like Singles Inferno to Physical 100 and Nineteen to Twenty. Now, The Devil’s Plan is here, and, judging by the show’s trailer, it’s set to be drama-filled.

The Devil’s Plan cast

Ready to go head-to-head in The Devil’s Plan are the following 12 contestants:

All of the cast members have been selected to partake due to their brains. They all have different backgrounds and skill sets and are ready to be tested mentally in the new Netflix series.

The Devil’s Plan cast: Boo Seungkwan

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Seungkwan is no stranger to the limelight given that he’s a member of the K-pop group Seventeen.

He has appeared on many TV shows in his time and his group has topped the charts with their songs.

Now he’s ready to take part in Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan in 2023.

Seok-jin Ha

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Seok-jin Ha is an actor best known for appearing in Crash Landing on You and Problematic Men.

He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Hanyang University and is known as “one of the smartest and sexiest men in Korea.”

Si-won Lee

Another actor in the mix is See-won Lee. She’s also an inventor who has more than 10 patents to her name including the clear face mask.

Si-won Lee attended Seoul National University and has a master’s degree in evolutionary psychology.

She and Seok-jin Ha recognized one another when they entered the house as they both work in the entertainment world.

Kyeong-rim Park

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Korean TV personality, Kyeong-rim Park was the youngest person to ever take home the grand prize at Korea’s MBC Entertainment Awards at 23 years old.

She’s also an entertainer and comedian who had over 5,000 guests at her wedding.

Devil’s Plan cast: Dong-joo Suh

Dong-joo Suh is also known as Danielle Suh.

She’s a licensed lawyer in California and is the daughter of Korean celebrity couple Seo Jeong-Hee and Se-won Seo.

The lawyer also has a degree in mathematics from MIT and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jun-bin Kwak

Travel content creator Jun-bin Kwak is also known as Kwaktube.

He previously worked at the Azerbaijan embassy before opting for a YouTubing career.

Thirty-one-year-old Jun-bin gained one million subscribers in three years and is multilingual.

Orbit

Orbit runs a science YouTube channel called Unreal Science. His channel has over 900k subscribers.

He studied astronomy and worked as a consultant for the Blue House. He’s worked in his field for around 10 years and loves talking about science.

Guillaume Patry

Photo credit should read KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hailing from Canada, Guillaume Patry, 31, was one of the first professional Starcraft players.

Nowadays, he’s a professional poker player, cryptocurrency investor, and food entrepreneur.

Hye-sung Lee

Introducing herself on The Devil’s Plan, Hye-sung Lee explained that she was almost 30, but she’s now 31 years old.

She works as a freelance announcer and is multilingual.

She graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in business administration. Despite her intelligence, she plans on “playing dumb” to make it through the competition.

Yu-min Suh

© 2023

Thirty-one-year-old Yu-min Suh is an orthopedist.

She practices in the US after graduating from New York University’s School of Medicine.

She speaks Korean, Spanish, and English.

Dong-jae Kim

© 2023

Dong-jae Kim is currently still a student. He attends Korea University’s School of Biomedical Sciences

He’s also a professional poker player and says he’s “not very academic.”

Dong-jae was one of two public applicants to get a perfect score on the written part of the Devil’s Plans application exam.

The Devil’s Plan cast: Yeon-woo Cho

Professional Go player Yeon-woo Cho also joins the Devil’s Plan cast.

She played Go since high school and went to Singapore to study and later graduated from Ireland’s University College Dublin.

WATCH THE DEVIL’S PLAN ON NETFLIX NOW